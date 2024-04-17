With Fox flying in the RB role for Arsenal Women, what about the return of Wienroither?

Arsenal Women’s 2022-23 season saw a raft of injuries to key players, including a number of season-ending ACL injuries. Through the current 2023-24 season we have seen the return of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema in October and November 2023, followed by the return of Lionesses captain, Leah Wiilliamson, in January 2024. And we have now welcomed Austrian international Laura Wienroither back, during Arsenal’s 5-0 demolition of Bristol City last weekend.

Speaking after our Gunners big win over the Robins head coach, Jonas Eidevall was singing the praises of 25 year old Wienroither, for her outstanding attitude and professionalism throughout her arduous rehabilitation back to a full recovery, saying via Arsenal.com:

“Everyone knows that Laura is a 100 per cent kind of person,” said Eidevall. “She brings her best every day even in tough times when she’s injured, sometimes it might be easy to only focus on yourself, but never Laura. She’s always about the team, she’s always bringing out the best to the team and I think that’s what you can see from the appreciation that she gets when she’s coming on as well.

“She’s a magnificent team player, a really hard working individual throughout her rehab and it’s really nice for her to be able to return to play.”

Laura Wienroither traditionally plays at right back for Arsenal – a role for which she was, more often than not, the first choice ahead of Noelle Maritz, who left to join Aston Villa in January this year. Arsenal then signed US international Emily Fox, who plays at right back, in the January transfer window. One would assume that Fox & Wienroither will share the right back role, though we will continue to see a lot more of Emily as Laura gets back to full fitness.

What are your thoughts on the right back position Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….