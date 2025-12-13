“With great potential”Yerry Mina praises new Arsenal signing

Colombia are keen to persuade Cristhian Mosquera to represent them at international level instead of Spain, despite the defender having played for Spain’s youth teams and expressing a desire to feature for their senior side. Mosquera joined Arsenal this season, and establishing himself as a regular at the Emirates would significantly strengthen his chances of earning a call-up from Spain.

Spain possesses some of the best players in the world across every position, which makes breaking into their squad a considerable challenge. For Mosquera, consistent performances and regular minutes at club level would be essential if he is to be considered for future tournaments, including the next World Cup. Without sustained game time and strong form, his path into the Spain setup could prove difficult.

Colombia Step Up Their Interest

Mosquera’s Colombian heritage makes him eligible to represent the South American nation, and their football authorities have begun a clear charm offensive in an effort to convince him. Colombia believe he has the quality to become a regular starter for them and views him as someone who could play an important role in their defensive setup.

From Colombia’s perspective, choosing them would likely provide Mosquera with a clearer international pathway. They are confident that he would be heavily involved and would almost certainly be selected for the World Cup in North America. This level of assurance contrasts sharply with the intense competition he would face if he continues to wait for Spain.

Player Remains Patient

Despite the growing interest, Mosquera is in no rush to make a final decision regarding his international future. He appears to be holding out for an opportunity with Spain, suggesting that representing La Roja remains his preferred option. For now, his focus seems to be on his club career and proving himself capable of performing at the highest level.

The Colombian camp, however, continue to apply pressure. Speaking about the defender, Yerry Mina offered a warm assessment. Talking via AS Colombia, he said, “He’s a player with great potential and dual cultural heritage. If he feels the call, he’ll be welcome. The important thing is that he has commitment, humility and love for the shirt.”

Mosquera’s decision remains open, with both nations presenting very different but compelling opportunities for his international future.