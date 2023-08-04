With Jesus injured Arsenal must not sell Balogun until next summer

Gabriel Jesus will be out for a few weeks owing to injury; would this affect Arteta’s thinking about letting Folarin Balogun go? Why should it not?

If statistics were to decide between Nketiah and Balogun to fill in for Jesus, I’d say Balogun is the better choice.

There’s no disputing that the US international has goals in him after scoring 21 in 37 games last season while on loan in Ligue 1. He simply needs a chance.

If he stayed, one may wonder, “What happens to him once Jesus returns?” When the Brazilian returns, he will have to earn his spot back on the team.

Arteta has demonstrated that he does not mind competition for a starting spot this season. He is willing to be persuaded on the training pitch by his players as to why he should select this player over another. His decision to swoop for David Raya to put him up against Aaron Ramsdale justifies this and suggests that if you’re good enough to play, you’ll play.

Balogun, Nketiah, and Jesus can coexist if they are all fit. Jesus and Nketiah could see minutes on the clock; there may also be ample game time available through substitutions and formation tweaks, which could see Arsenal play with a front two at times.

If Mikel Arteta has gotten the most out of guys like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus, why can’t Balogun be the other player he gets the most out of?

After impressing on loan at Marseille, William Saliba was not assured a place in Arteta’s starting lineup, given how formidable Arsenal’s defence had been the previous season with Gabriel and White.

When he returned to Arsenal, he admitted Arteta did not talk with him at first, implying he was not in his plans. However, that was the Spaniard testing him, as in the end he took a chance on him, found a spot for him in his lineup, and the rest is history.

While Gabriel Jesus is away, Mikel Arteta must embrace his new belief in having competition in his team, giving Balogun an opportunity to make his case. If it succeeds, the club will benefit; if not, loan out the 21-year-old again in January, boost his stock again, and cash in on him next summer.

Daniel O

