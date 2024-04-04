With Jurrien Timber regaining fitness, will Arsenal then sell Zinchenko?

An interesting transfer update has emerged, with transfer links to left-backs such as FC Porto’s Wendell and Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu. Despite the transfer speculations, Arsenal will not try to sign a left-back this summer, according to Football Transfers.

Interestingly, they suggest Oleksander Zinchenko could still be sold, but even with his potential exit, the club feels it has enough options at left back.

Apparently, Mikel Arteta wants Jurrien Timber to take over as left back. The Dutchman has been out injured since Premier League Match Day 1, but he is close to returning. There is hope that by the end of the season, he will have achieved match fitness and be able to play. The expectation is that he’ll be fit and ready to go next season upon his return before this league campaign concludes.

When Timber takes over at left back, he may have a good deputy in Jakub Kiwior. Kiwior has recently excelled at left back, demonstrating his trustworthiness in the role.

That said, the money that was going to be spent on signing another left-back can now be used elsewhere. Discussions are underway about bringing in a top striker and a top midfielder, and with Aaron Ramsdale’s future at the club uncertain, they may also sign a goalkeeper.

