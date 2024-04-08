With Kai Havertz’s form as Number 9 do Arsenal even need a new striker this summer?

Arsenal strolled to a comfortable victory over Brighton at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Title-chasing Arsenal showed up and beat Brighton 3-0, thanks to goals from Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz. That victory solidifies the Gunners’ strategic position in the title fight.

Kai Havertz was the clear and obvious man of the match, not only scoring but also providing an assist as he led the attack. His ball control and superb work rate were two aspects of his overall performance in that game that all the Gooners should have enjoyed, even if they hadn’t rated Havertz in his early days..

Everyone would agree that Kai Havertz’s outstanding performances in recent games demonstrate that he is far more effective in the striking position than in the midfield. After Arteta switched him to play as a striker in the games after the winter break, the German international has significantly contributed to the club’s title aspirations. He has scored five goals in seven league games since mid-February, which is great.

The 24-year-old has scored nine Premier League goals this season, the most he has ever had in a season, with seven games remaining. Interestingly, he has the second-highest number of Premier League goal contributions (14) for Arsenal, behind only Saka (22).

Once ridiculed, Kai Havertz has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most crucial players in the title race. The former Chelsea player will need to maintain his good form; he has only played eight games as a striker, but he has excelled, and that is where he should play.

So could he possibly influence Arsenal’s summer striker transfer plans? Could he stop the Gunners from from needing to sign one?

