With Maanum’s resurgence at 10, will Rosa Kafaji become more of a winger for Arsenal Women?

Could we see Rosa Kafaji become more of a winger than a 10, even though we did expect she’d play much like the playmaker? Many have positioned Kafaji as a generational talent, believing that her craft will propel her to the top.

She has only made cameo appearances in Arsenal’s competitive matches so far; Jonas Eidevall is still easing her into his team. Frida Maanum’s impressive start to this new season, playing as the No. 10 (and showing flashes of brilliance she displayed in 2022-23), hasn’t helped her case.

On Sunday, she made her WSL debut in the final 17 minutes of Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City. Despite coming in for Maanum, she played out wide. For the decision to play her out wide, the Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall admitted he opted that was more of a tactical move. He revealed he wanted to capitalise on her strengths and ability to hurt teams with her attacking runs and brilliance in 1v1s.

“It comes down to qualities that you want to utilise at the time. Rosa can play as a wide forward, or a 9 or a 10. You get really good attacking runs from her; she is a great finisher; she is great one v one. Sometimes that is easier to utilise on the side,” said the Arsenal women boss.

Well, with Maanum’s resurgence at 10 (playing the role like she did in the 2022–23 season) and Kim Little also an option there, could Kafaji start off as a winger option? Could she be the ultimate Beth Mead deputy at the right wing, adding the depth that’s lacking in Arsenal’s right wing at the moment? Who knows because, like Miedema, she’ll start off at attack and end up dropping to a midfield role at the right time.

What are your thoughts on Kafaji’s performance in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Man City, at the Emirates?

Danni P

