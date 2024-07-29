With Martinelli back to his best form, do Arsenal really need to buy another winger?

Could Gabriel Martinelli, who had an impressive cameo performance against Manchester United in a friendly match that the Gunners won 2-1, change Arsenal’s summer transfer plans?

So, there have been some transfer rumours going around this summer about Arsenal potentially signing a versatile winger who can play on both the left and right sides. The hope is that this player can not only fill in on the right wing but also provide some depth on the left wing. But with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, the left wing seems to be in excellent shape.

Trossard really showed his skills last season; there’s no denying the impact he had playing on the left wing. Regarding Martinelli, he had a bit of a rough season last year and didn’t quite have the impact we’re used to seeing from him. Trossard did a fantastic job on the left wing, but it felt like something was missing without Martinelli’s pace.

Some Gooners were suggesting that Arsenal should think of signing a winger who can bring back the same level of performance that the Brazilian winger used to provide in order to elevate the Arsenal left wing to new heights. Some fans seem to overlook Martinelli’s true talent. And his awesome cameo against Manchester United, just two days after he came back from vacation, was a reminder of his top class.

Coming on in the 71st minute, the Brazilian player was full of energy and eager to face any United player who dared to challenge him. In no time at all, he effortlessly took on Manchester United’s defenders, leaving them in a state of panic. His lightning-fast speed and exceptional dribbling skills haunted them, and to top it off, he managed to score the winning goal.

Martinelli’s cameo versus Manchester United: If that’s what we can expect from him, then there’s really no need to sign a left-winger.

Maybe we should consider adding more depth to the right wing instead of bringing in another on the left. It seems like signing a dedicated right winger would be the best option, don’t you think? Or Arteta could mix things up and try Jesus in for Saka with Havertz in the middle?

