With Martinelli back to his best form, do Arsenal really need to buy another winger?

Could Gabriel Martinelli, who had an impressive cameo performance against Manchester United in a friendly match that the Gunners won 2-1, change Arsenal’s summer transfer plans?
So, there have been some transfer rumours going around this summer about Arsenal potentially signing a versatile winger who can play on both the left and right sides. The hope is that this player can not only fill in on the right wing but also provide some depth on the left wing. But with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, the left wing seems to be in excellent shape.
Trossard really showed his skills last season; there’s no denying the impact he had playing on the left wing. Regarding Martinelli, he had a bit of a rough season last year and didn’t quite have the impact we’re used to seeing from him. Trossard did a fantastic job on the left wing, but it felt like something was missing without Martinelli’s pace.
Some Gooners were suggesting that Arsenal should think of signing a winger who can bring back the same level of performance that the Brazilian winger used to provide in order to elevate the Arsenal left wing to new heights. Some fans seem to overlook Martinelli’s true talent. And his awesome cameo against Manchester United, just two days after he came back from vacation, was a reminder of his top class.
Coming on in the 71st minute, the Brazilian player was full of energy and eager to face any United player who dared to challenge him. In no time at all, he effortlessly took on Manchester United’s defenders, leaving them in a state of panic. His lightning-fast speed and exceptional dribbling skills haunted them, and to top it off, he managed to score the winning goal.
Martinelli’s cameo versus Manchester United: If that’s what we can expect from him, then there’s really no need to sign a left-winger.
Maybe we should consider adding more depth to the right wing instead of bringing in another on the left. It seems like signing a dedicated right winger would be the best option, don’t you think? Or Arteta could mix things up and try Jesus in for Saka with Havertz in the middle?
Wait, he had one good preseason match and he’s back to his best..?
Exactly. How can one preseason game with nothing at stake be judged as coming to his best? All this articles some times is just to get fans talking😁 LW has never been Arsenal major need but RW we need a good deputy for Saka. Hopefully Viera will step up this season.
Back to his best!!! One friendly against a mid table club and his back to his best. Shame the likes of Havertz and Raya dont get this sort of support
I bellieve our existing forwards with a powerful,
midfield.backup, remembering our academy rising stars, are very good now. They will improve…..why purchase new strikers who m ust adapt to the team style.
Martinelli and Trossard are sufficient at LW, we need a clinical striker and an understudy/alternate option to Saka; left footed right winger. With Calafiori in and Merino+/Ruiz coming in to occupy that LCM/LAM role LW won’t be as stranded as it was in Xhaka’s absence last season, so not a priority area.
Havertz is closer to a top cf than trossard and martinelli are too top wingers.
I sometimes think Trossard does not like LW role. he likes operating CF. this left side has become an issue and opposition players know that
He likes to drift doesnt he. Shame the out and out ten doesnt exist really anymore as it suits him to a tee. Kinda like lampard at chelsea with his shooting.
Half of a pre season game and he’s “back to his best” 😂