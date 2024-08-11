With Merino as the last piece of the jigsaw, Arsenal’s left flank will be as dominant as the right side

Is Mikel Arteta finally going to find the balance his team desired last season? Last season, it was evident that Arsenal’s left-hand side was not doing well. Frequent personal changes occurred at the left back; the void Granit Xhaka left at LCM remained unfilled; and Gabriel Martinelli struggled in his left wing role.

The right side, which included Ben White at right-back, Martin Odegaard at RCM, and Bukayo Saka at right wing, always looked dangerous and carried the team forward in our assaults on the opponents goal.

So, next season, we may see a remodelled LHS with Riccardo Calafiori as left back and the long-awaited Mikel Merino as LCM. The additions at LB and LCM should help Martinelli on the left wing, but he must also demonstrate his quality and improve his efficiency and decision-making around the box.

After achieving equilibrium, the strategy may involve the RHS uniting and working together to manoeuvre around the opponent, while on the LHS, Calafiori, Merino, and Martinelli will simply use their physical power and speed to bulldoze their way through opponents. As a result, they will strategically slice up the opponent with an Arsenal blade on the right side or bludgeon them on the left.

What a dominant Arsenal we are about to see next season! The defenders won’t know which way to turn….

Daniel O

