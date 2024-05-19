With Miedema exit, can we expect positive news on Stina Blackstenius contract with Arsenal Women?

Gooners are going to keep asking about Stina Blackstenius’ future at Arsenal Women until she signs a contract extension and the club officially announce it. Over the last two seasons, the Swedish striker has scored a lot of goals for Arsenal Women.

Stina has been playing a bit less this season since Alessia Russo joined last summer, but she’s still made a big impact on the Arsenal attack. In fact, with 17 goals, she’s their top scorer this season. Just recently, we mentioned that Arsenal is interested in signing Stina to a new contract, while Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are all interested as well.

Interestingly, Jonas Eidevall has dropped a hint that a new deal for the Swedish striker could be on the horizon.

“When we have concrete things to announce, we will do that. I am aware I have been saying that line a lot – hopefully next time we communicate concrete things, we have a player extending to report.”

It would be awesome if Blackstenius stayed at Arsenal longer. Hopefully, in the upcoming season, she will have more opportunities to showcase her skills.

Football fans who are into the Women’s Super League (WSL) often talk about Sam Kerr and Khadija (Bunny) Shaw as top-notch strikers, but Blackstenius has the potential to be just as great if she’s given more recognition and opportunities. It’s unfair to judge her solely based on the chances she misses, considering that Kerr and Bunny Shaw also have their fair share of missed opportunities.

What are your thoughts on Blackstenius Gooners?

