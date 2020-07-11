With Nketiah banned, can Lacazette prove he should start every game?

Lacazette has been the principal victim of the emergence of Eddie Nketiah in the Arsenal first team.

Nketiah has become an integral member of the team this season following his frustrating loan spell at Leeds United.

He rejoined the Gunners when Arteta had been named the new manager and the Spaniard gave him the chance to fight for a first team place, and he has impressed Arteta enough to earn 11 Premier League starts.

However, the young Englishman was red carded in Arsenal’s game against Leicester City and he is set to miss the next three games for the club after they failed in their appeal to get the ban lifted.

With Gabriel Martinelli also out injured, this means that Alexandre Lacazette is now likely to play all of our next few games. This would give the former Lyon striker the chance to prove to Mikel Arteta that he should be starting ahead of Nketiah, but will he take it?

Lacazette hasn’t been in top form this season and he must have been frustrated by his goal return too.

However, I wonder if the Frenchman even has the desire to fight and get his place in the team back. When I watch him in our recent games, I see a striker that is struggling with his positioning and who looks disinterested sometimes.

His future still remains uncertain and the next few games could be defining ones for his Arsenal career, but do you think he is already preparing to move on this summer?