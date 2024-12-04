With no Arteta injury update, which players could miss out on the Arsenal v Man United game?

Apart from Ben White, who else among the Gunners could miss the crucial match against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium?

Mikel Merino (due to a knee injury), Thomas Partey (due to a muscle injury), and Myles Lewis Skelly all missed Arsenal’s trip to the London Stadium for the clash with West Ham.

Worryingly, Gabriel Magalhaes, who was considered an injury doubt for that match, started but couldn’t finish the game; he was hooked off at halftime. I believe the Brazilian defender’s “See you on Wednesday” post on Instagram was a hint that he would be available against Manchester United.

Will Thomas Partey, Merino, and Lewis Skelly be available on Wednesday night?

Well, while we were expecting Mikel Arteta to drop some injury updates on the trio, he has not been straightforward about whether they’ll be available.

On injury updates, the Arsenal boss said, “We are going to have a meeting this afternoon.

“We had to monitor and keep a few away from some activities. I know they all want to play.”

We anticipated comprehensive injury updates, but we haven’t received any. The trio’s availability for that fixture has left us Gooners in the dark.

They say no news is good news. We shouldn’t be surprised if Thomas Partey, Lewis Skelly, and Mikel Merino make the Arsenal squad for the clash with United.

If they all make it, it would be a massive squad boost. Arsenal must perform at their peak to defeat United at the Emirates Stadium. Luckily, they’ll have a

Fully rested, Partey.

Fully rested Martinelli.

Fully rested, Merino.

Magalhaes only played 50 minutes.

King Bukayo is enjoying himself.

Ødegaard, since returning, looks super sharp!

On song Jurrien Timber would want to show United what they missed out on.

Arsenal versus Manchester United: We’re going to know who is who on Wednesday night.

What do you think?

Daniel O

