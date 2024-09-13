With no injury updates on Riccardo Calafiori, let’s hope he’s fit to face Tottenham

Riccardo Calafiori left the Italy camp shortly after the team’s 3-1 Nations League victory over France. A nasty knock on his calf rendered him unable to continue against France, leading to his substitution. He subsequently left the Italy national team camp and returned to the Emirates for tests.

However, there was a suggestion that his early departure from international duty was just a precaution. There has been no major update on the Bologna recruit injury situation. No news is good news, so I suppose we can hope he’ll be ready to play this Sunday.

If Calafiori is fit, he should start against Spurs. Jurrien Timber has done a better job at left back, but his inverted role and ball progression have not been flawless. That’s understandable given that he hasn’t played much this season due to his ACL injury.

Calafiori, on the other hand, has been quite active in recent months, excelling in both the Serie A and the European Championships in Germany. In addition, we anticipate Arsenal to deploy a 4-2-4 formation, featuring Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Jorginho, Saka, Havertz, Jesus, and Martinelli.

Calafiori is best suited for the left back position of this back four because he is left-footed, has the mobility to defend out wide, has an exquisite presence, defends penalties and boxes, is competitive in the air, has elite possession quality, and has a ferocious mindset.

If there ever was a time to unleash a terrific ball-progressing defender like Calafiori, that time has come. That said, I hope he is fit enough to start.

