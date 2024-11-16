With North London bragging rights at stake, can Arsenal Women win the derby v Tottenham today?

The last time our Gunner women played away from home in the North London Derby was December 2023 and, unfortunately, they lost. Tottenham, who had never managed to taste victory in that derby, finally managed a narrow win (1-0) over Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Of course Arsenal women went on to beat Spurs at the Emirates stadium, but beating them today, on their home turf, will be the perfect payback for that away loss last season.

Renee Slegers gave her insights to the media ahead of the game. She covered a wide range of topics, including the lessons she learned from last season’s NLD defeat. She admitted that losing to Spurs had frustrated them, but this time around they’re ready for their local rivals.

The Dutch tactician said, “It was the last game before the Christmas break, I think. One big thing for us is that we are in the moment. We don’t think about what’s going to happen after the game and just be in the moment. I think what Tottenham did really well was closing spaces down, and they worked really, really hard to do that for 90-plus minutes. So that was a big learning. So how can we break things down? But obviously we don’t know exactly what Tottenham are going to do tomorrow. Where are they at as a team? How are they going to attack this game? So we’ll see what they will give us. We’ll have to be on our toes tomorrow and be very present.”

With North London bragging rights at stake, Gooners will be hoping for an Arsenal win today. They will be hoping that the girls maintain their unbeaten streak, which currently stands at five games (under Slegers), and they will also be hoping that they continue to score goals consistently.

A win over Spurs would be special; it is a win that could help to revive Arsenal Women’s WSL title ambitions..

What are your thoughts?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

