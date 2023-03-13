With only 5 points separating 1st – 4th place, Arsenal Women’s WSL title race is on! by Michelle

Arsenal Women recorded their 3rd win in 3 matches last night – that’s 3 matches played over the last 8 days – when they secured a dominant 4-0 win over 9th place Reading at Meadow Park, picking up another 3 valuable WSL points.

Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to take 3 points and move to the top of the WSL table on 37 points, dropping Manchester United to 2nd on 35 points. Manchester City recorded a 2-1 win away to Brighton, taking the 3 points and giving them 35 points alongside Manchester United – though City remain in 3rd on goal difference.

Arsenal remain in 4th place in the WSL but taking 3 points from Reading last night has our Gunners on 32 points – only 3 points behind Manchester United and City, 2 clubs which Arsenal have a game in hand over which could be extremely significant.. Below is the Top 4 detail in the WSL with only 5 points separating 1st place Chelsea from 4th place Arsenal – Chelsea also have a game in hand over both United and City..

So with things so tight between the Top 4 there really is everything to play for with still 9 WSL matches to be played. Anything can happen and with our Gunners back to excellent form anything is possible..

What do you think? Will it all come down to the fixtures between the Top 4? There is still a mountain to climb for Arsenal but we shouldn’t make a mountain out of a molehill – after all, there’s not a lot in it with only 5 points separating the top 4..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

