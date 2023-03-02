With our ageing midfielders Arsenal will need Declan Rice next season

Arsenal think they will strengthen their midfield in the summer, and Declan Rice is one player they expect they will acquire. The way various publications are reporting the Declan Rice to Arsenal story suggests that Arsenal is so sure that Rice will be in their squad for the 2023-24 season that they have already planned how to use him. Chelsea appear to have lost their grip on Rice, with a £105 Enzo Fernandes move making it appear impossible for them to sign him.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal executives believe Rice will play a crucial role in their midfield next season. The Mirror writes, “That would give Arteta plenty of options in the heart of the pitch, but Rice and Caicedo would both play prominent roles in such a scenario, but Jorginho, Partey, and Xhaka would retain key status in the squad—enough to handle a testing season that could exceed 60 matches.”

Yes, it is believed that Rice will join Arsenal, but Graeme Bailey says that while Chelsea are not a problem and Arsenal are favourites, Arsenal must keep a watch on Manchester City, as the Pep Guardiola team may derail their Rice plans. “One side that needs watching is Manchester City, who are again seriously considering him as part of a possible midfield overhaul,” Bailey told TeamTalk.

“With Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, and possibly Kalvin Phillips all possible departures, there will be more than enough room at City to take him, and they have always appreciated him.”

In terms of a move for Rice, Arsenal will not want another Mudryk transfer scenario, so they must start pressing behind the scenes for a deal by late April. Manchester City’s desire to reshape their midfield in the summer could be detrimental to Arsenal.

Arteta must be certainly looking at his aging midfielders and needing to plan for many more exciting seasons after this one….

Daniel O

