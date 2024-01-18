With Partey still injured should Arsenal be playing Jorginho more often?

According to Charles Watts, Mikel Arteta’s decision not to use Jorginho much in Thomas Partey’s absence leaves his midfield missing something. The Arsenal-affiliated journalist observes that Arteta should have been courageous in relying on Jorginho in the absence of Thomas Partey, even if Declan Rice performs better in the No. 6 role.

Jorginho has flaws, but he is a superb passer of the ball (while Partey is also a great passer; some claim the Italian is better), and the idea is that, as many noted in the FA Cup match against Liverpool, with the ex-Chelsea man Arsenal had a better build-up, they can comfortably play from the back with him. Aside from that, he excels at producing penetrating passes from midfield.

However, Arteta clearly overlooks him and prefers to play Havertz. Speaking to Harry Symeou on The Chronicles of a Gooner, Charles Watts feels that Arteta’s decision not to use Jorginho more in Partey’s absence was a mistake.

“Thomas Partey’s absence is a big part in that… I felt like he [Jorginho] had been a bit underused by Arteta this season, in the absence of Thomas Partey. I thought he played well against Liverpool. There is definitely a strong argument that he hasn’t been used enough in the absence of Thomas Partey this season.”

We’ll have to wait and watch if Arteta continues to overlook the Italian. That said, it will be fascinating to see if he is awarded a new contract, as his current deal ends in the summer.

Darren N

MID-SEASON Report – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan looking back at how the Gunners performed in the first half of the 2023/24 season

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…