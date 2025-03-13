With Saka close to a return Keown reckons Arsenal will be up for big Champions League nights

Martin Keown remains optimistic about Arsenal’s prospects in the Champions League, even though they face a formidable challenge against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. Los Blancos secured their place in the last eight after defeating Atletico Madrid on penalties, setting up a high-stakes clash with the Gunners. While Madrid boasts a rich history in the competition, Keown believes Arsenal should not be counted out.

Arsenal has performed admirably this season, but injuries have disrupted their momentum, with several key players spending time on the sidelines. However, as the campaign progresses, they are gradually regaining their full-strength squad. Gabriel Martinelli recently returned from an injury layoff, providing the team with a timely boost, and another crucial player could soon follow.

Bukayo Saka, who has been out for months, is reportedly close to making his return. The English winger has been instrumental for Arsenal, and his recovery could significantly strengthen their squad as they prepare for the crucial stage of the season. If he returns after the upcoming international break, the Gunners will have a near-full squad for the decisive months ahead.

Keown believes these returning players could make a vital difference in Arsenal’s European campaign. He shared his thoughts on TNT Sport, saying:

“Arsenal make for quite a formidable opponent. They will be respected. And one by one these players start coming back, apparently [Bukayo] Saka is quite close, so that will be a big decision. [Gabriel] Martinelli available. So things start to turn around. These are big nights and the players will really be up for that next round.”

The return of Saka and other key players will undoubtedly bolster Arsenal’s chances against Madrid, a team accustomed to dominating in Europe. While the Spanish giants remain favourites, Arsenal has shown resilience and quality throughout the season.

If they can maintain their current form and get their best players fully fit, they stand a strong chance of competing at the highest level. The clash with Real Madrid will be a defining moment in their campaign, and with the right mindset, they could yet spring a surprise.