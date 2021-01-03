With Saka in form, what does Arsenal do with Nicholas Pepe?

Is this the End of the Road for Nicolas Pepe by AI
Nicolas Pepe is a very talented player. He is a good athlete, good dribbler with quick feet and a great ball-striking technique. He can be someone who takes the next step into being a great footballer. The base quality is there. However, at the moment for him, it’s just that.
Pepe has mentality issues. He doesn’t always know what to do in the final third, especially against a massed defence. Hesitation has creeped into his game and for someone who relies less on clarity and more on instinct, it’s disastrous. The way he is asked to play for Arsenal, he needs clarity and maturity. Neither of which he has. He is too reliant on his left foot and lacks body coordination when trying to go past his man. The Ivorian does not have the intensity and the constant presence of mind to play for a title-challenging side. Defensively, he is definitely a coachable prospect.
His best moments for Arsenal have come from moments of instinct and in transition. There is the run against Leeds where he just supercharges into the central zone from the far wing. His flick into the box for Lacazette’s equalizer in a North London Derby. Two stunning free kicks in the same game for Arsenal in the Europa League. His run, shimmy and shoot to break the deadlock against Sheffield United. His assist for Aubameyang in the FA Cup final. He looks best when there’s space for him to run into, when he’s involved in the penalty box and when he’s asked to make an instinctive play.
All of these make Nicolas Pepe an extremely coachable talent. He can gain clarity against massed defences, up his intensity and defend better. He’s just 25 years old and in his second season. All of this isn’t a problem until you consider the fact that he is a 72 million pound investment.
Nicolas Pepe is no more than an exciting talent with a great ceiling who was bought to make a superstar impact. Add the fact that he seems to be a slow learner and the pressure to produce at a malfunctioning Arsenal and you can see the problem.
Bukayo Saka looks like the opposite of Nicolas Pepe. He is a talent with so much that is refined about his game and seems to have a wand of a left foot. His instincts are also on par with Nicolas Pepe as evidenced by his goal against West Brom. He is an extremely intelligent and talented young man who is just only 19 years old. And now he plays in Nicolas Pepe’s spot.
Arsenal must ask themselves if they want to continue with a 72 million coaching project. Or if they should take a big loss on a player who could end up justifying the price tag at some other team.
Whichever option makes the recruitment look really bad. Arsenal must investigate what was wrong and learn from it. Luckily, Saka is there to save their blushes.
Agboola Israel
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
The bin
He’s a fraud, we should show him the door exactly how we did to Raul
Sell him at whatever price we would receive and if anyone is not buying then send him on loan to any Championship Side
Or back to the French League where he belongs..
I think pepe has the quality to become a great. Its up to arteta to coach him.
Im intruiged to see how pepe will play with ESR in the middle.
Willian is the real fraud
Up to Arteta to coach a 72M dollar player..seriously.. and suddenly ESR is the one to make him come good.. typical fanboy comment
I think Arteta should coach him more to be like Leroy Sane. He scored many goals and provided very many more assists for Man City. He played as a LW because he was so brilliant with his left foot. He(Sane) and Pepe are similar.. Giving up on Pepe will be criminal if you ask me🤔. If he is uncoachable in the LW position then it will be time to call it a disaster but until then don’t give up on Pepe. He also needs a run of games to give him confidence. Be it substitute appearances or League starts. I hope this message reaches to Arteta 😁😁😉
Agboola, As I have said countless times, talent alone , without fierce and steely determinatioin to make it count and be effective for the team, is just not and never will be enough. There are countles examples of this throughout football history with us and all other clubs.
Pepe just does NOT posses the personal pride and character, will to show ’em, and moral fortitude that such as Tierney and Saka have in droves. That is obvious after all this time watching him stand away from the play instead of trying wholeheartedly, as the likes of MARTINELLI , a gutsy and brave man does.
We can all see it but it depends on whether or not you have the clear sightedness to admit it to yourself and tell others what is plain to all. Some see it, some never will, as they simply do not want to. They are not honest, even with themselves.
Just as with Ozil . TO ME HIS SHEER IDLENESS AND LACK OF GUTS AND WILL TO WIN IS BLINDINGLY CLEAR. But some will never admit it , not even to themselves and still post as if he was the man who helped win the WC some 6 years ago.
Why some fans but not others insist in living in the fantasy world of the long ago past, I have no idea. But I see it happening as do all perceptive fans.
BACK TO PEPE , I AM AFRAID WE BOUGHT A WRONG UN, ALBEIT WITH TALENT BUT NO HEART AND NO PERSONAL PRIDE. He is now an expensive albatross around our neck and, like many others, the financial waste spent on buying him and paying him is holding back our recovery.
We MUST do all we can to try selling him this year and recoup a portion of the wasted £72 and then learn our expensive lesson.
Great article Agboola. You have put your finger on exactly the problem with Pepe. I would disagree only with you saying that he is coachable. 18 months of coaching have not helped.
French football, in which his reputation was made, is not the EPL, and is much more forgiving of imperfections within a footballer’s skillset. Many unrefined jewels can be found there, but whether all of those jewels can be successfully exported and coached to improve is a lottery.
EPL clubs are highly technically coached, and teams also learn how to exploit opposition players’ weaknesses. You need drive, determination, technical skills and tactical awareness to succeed.
Pepe is an instinctive footballer with severe deficiencies in all of these. You coach these in you push the instinctive skills out. Either way you end up with an average footballer, no matter which EPL club he is at. He will always lollup around the pitch like Bambi, always be one-footed, always be easily dispossessed, always hesitate too long on the ball. Forgivable perhaps when you are 18-19, not at 25.
Deep down we all know that by now. 18 months is a VERY long time in a footballer’s career. But we are hoping against hope ONLY because of the price tag. The money that we should never have spent has gone, let’s forget what he cost. Now ask yourself is he worth perservering with? I think we know the answer…
Pepe is faster and taller than Saka, but his parlor tricks are way inferior to Saka’s close control and Saka’s right foot is more adept. If Arsenal can’t sell him with a good price, they could convert him into an LW or attacking LB
There’s nothing wrong with Pepe, the whole Arsenal project is misfiring at the moment. Don’t single out a few players when looking for a positive outcome.
Loan Nicolas Pepe to a next primer league side say like Brighton inserts a clause in the contract stating he plays 90% of the games once fit or £60.000 a match if he is not played and see how he develops from there, but some bold decisions need to be taken this month