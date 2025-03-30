With Sterling set to depart, can Arsenal risk losing another winger like Trossard or Martinelli?

If Arsenal have learned anything, it’s that their squad depth in attack is far from ideal. Not long ago, due to injuries, their forward line was reduced to just Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling as fit attackers. That precarious situation must surely have left Mikel Arteta reflecting that such a scenario cannot repeat itself.

To prevent this, two actions are crucial. Firstly, the club needs to back Arteta in the transfer market by signing high-quality reinforcements—ideally a top-class striker and a versatile winger. Secondly, Arsenal must avoid the mistake of allowing key attacking options to leave without suitable replacements.

The exits of Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, and Folarin Balogun left significant gaps that were not filled. Currently, their attacking department is at least two players short—a striker and a winger are necessities. The club simply cannot afford further departures without planning adequate replacements.

With Raheem Sterling expected to depart, Arsenal’s new winger signing does provide coverage, and the presence of Gabriel Martinelli, Trossard, Bukayo Saka, and Ethan Nwaneri suggests their wings would be in good hands for 2025-26. However, reports from The Times indicate the club may also consider letting either Martinelli or Trossard leave if they secure a top winger like Nico Williams.

Given how exposed their wings have previously been—forcing Kieran Tierney to step in as a makeshift winger—it would be surprising if Arsenal were to enter the 2025-26 campaign with limited depth in wide areas. If Sterling departs and one of Trossard or Martinelli follows, Gooners should anticipate a double signing in the winger department.

You can never fully prepare for an injury crisis, but Arsenal must learn from past experiences. As they set their sights on Premier League glory in 2025-26, they simply cannot afford to gamble on the depth of their squad. Reinforcements and great squad planning will be key to ensuring they remain competitive throughout that season.

What’s your take on Arsenal’s approach to their squad depth, ahead of the summer transfer window Gooners?

Michelle M

