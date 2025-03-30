With Sterling set to depart, can Arsenal risk losing another winger like Trossard or Martinelli?

If Arsenal have learned anything, it’s that their squad depth in attack is far from ideal. Not long ago, due to injuries, their forward line was reduced to just Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling as fit attackers. That precarious situation must surely have left Mikel Arteta reflecting that such a scenario cannot repeat itself.
To prevent this, two actions are crucial. Firstly, the club needs to back Arteta in the transfer market by signing high-quality reinforcements—ideally a top-class striker and a versatile winger. Secondly, Arsenal must avoid the mistake of allowing key attacking options to leave without suitable replacements.
The exits of Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, and Folarin Balogun left significant gaps that were not filled. Currently, their attacking department is at least two players short—a striker and a winger are necessities. The club simply cannot afford further departures without planning adequate replacements.
With Raheem Sterling expected to depart, Arsenal’s new winger signing does provide coverage, and the presence of Gabriel Martinelli, Trossard, Bukayo Saka, and Ethan Nwaneri suggests their wings would be in good hands for 2025-26. However, reports from The Times indicate the club may also consider letting either Martinelli or Trossard leave if they secure a top winger like Nico Williams.
Given how exposed their wings have previously been—forcing Kieran Tierney to step in as a makeshift winger—it would be surprising if Arsenal were to enter the 2025-26 campaign with limited depth in wide areas. If Sterling departs and one of Trossard or Martinelli follows, Gooners should anticipate a double signing in the winger department.
You can never fully prepare for an injury crisis, but Arsenal must learn from past experiences. As they set their sights on Premier League glory in 2025-26, they simply cannot afford to gamble on the depth of their squad. Reinforcements and great squad planning will be key to ensuring they remain competitive throughout that season.
What’s your take on Arsenal’s approach to their squad depth, ahead of the summer transfer window Gooners?
I don’t think Arsenal would need to sign two wingers if either Trossard or Martinelli left. Assuming the new winger will be a left winger, you’d have to sell one of those two,otherwise you risk having an unhappy player who barely plays.
Trossard seems the most likely to be sold given he is older and isn’t signing a new contract. Jesus is also still on the books and I don’t see the club getting three more attackers until he is moved on.
Personally I’d retain Nelson at the club next season. Then you’d have seven players for the attack – new winger,Nelson,Havertz,Martinelli,Nwaneri,new striker and Saka.
I heard that there will be further discussions about a possible extension of thé contract Trossard.
Selling Trossard and/or Msrtinelli is not a loss. One is declining and one has seriously stagnated so getting a decent fee out of them and I am fine losing them.
For me stay both.
I am fine with keeping Trossard at reasonable wages assuming the plan is to keep him on the left. I have to defer to MA’s and the coaches’ opinion with respect to an assessment of whether Martinelli still has the potential to be a great player for the club. If not and his transfer value is still decent, let him go.
If we were to keep one of them and based on their performance in the current season, I’d go with Martinelli. Otherwise, they (Trossard/Martinelli) can both leave if we can get quality replacements and with Nelson as back up.
Just keep Martinelli and replace both Trossard/ Sterling with another inverted-LW
If Nwaneri and Vieira don’t play the inverted-RW role next season, we also need to sign one left-footed RW to compete with Saka
Unless the fee is massive, Arsenal will need to keep Martinelli. Despite his relative underperformance in the past season or so there are not many players that would be a significant upgrade.
Replacing Trossard is also not as straightforward as it may seem. We would need to spend significantly to get a similar or higher level alternative.