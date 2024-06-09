“With Stina, I feel like I can be myself” Frida Maanum on her closest friend at Arsenal Women

Frida Maanum is one of the Arsenal Women stars who would have really missed Stina Blackstenius if she had left this summer. Blackstenius is one of Arsenal’s most clinical strikers. This summer marked the expiration of Blackstenius’ Arsenal deal, following an impressive season in which she scored 18 goals across all competitions.

Big clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich were said to be interested in signing our Swedish striker, but she accepted the offer to extend her deal with Arsenal, in May this year, saying at the time: “I’m so happy to have signed a new contract here at Arsenal. In the space of two and a half years, this club has come to feel like home – that’s thanks to my team-mates and the staff of course, but most of all because of our wonderful supporters.”

With the new deal, Stina should expect to play a significant role for Arsenal next season as they strive for success at the Emirates Stadium. That said, I bet Frida Maanum is thrilled that her best friend is staying! Her comments on Arsenal.com about the Swedish striker were pretty obvious.

“I would say Stina. I knew her a bit before and we created that relationship off the pitch as well. She’s someone who’s easy to speak with about everything as well. It’s important to have people around you on the training ground where you can joke a bit and be yourself. With Stina, I feel like I can be myself, and of course, I can speak Swedish, which is easier for me, and I think she’s one of those players,” said Frida about who she’s closest to on the team.

Hopefully, the friendship between the two; a playmaker and a striker—can translate into some serious chemistry on the pitch. With their understanding and connection, they have the potential to score a ton of goals together, as they both did in the 2022-23 season when the Arsenal squad was devasted by injuries to key players.

What are your thoughts on this duo Gunners?

