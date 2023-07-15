With Timber joining, have Arsenal now got the most versatile defence in the Premier League?

Next season, Arsenal will boast one of the most excellent defences in Europe. The availability of defenders who can play in various spots along the defensive line and even in midfield gives Arteta the ideal leverage to compete for the league title. Looking at Arteta’s transfer plan, it’s clear that he’s been looking for players who can play wherever in defence to provide him with options and depth when injuries occur. So here are some Arsenal defenders that can play in various spots on the pitch.

1. Oleksandr Zinchenko

The former Manchester City star was initially a midfielder. Guardiola experimented with him at left-back, and it worked. As a result, Arteta used him as a left-back after signing him last summer. Still, his ability to play from midfield saw the Ukrainian drifting in a central midfield position while the team attacked. He is a versatile player, and his ability to drift into midfield was essential to Arsenal’s play last season.

2. Takehiro Tomiyasu

The former Bologna star has been signed to play right back. He can, however, play on the other side of the defence as a left-back or even a central defender. He played as a left-back in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Liverpool on October 9, 2022. Despite being a natural right-back, he kept Mohamed Salah quiet throughout the game, earning appreciation from supporters.

3. Ben White

In his debut (2021–22) season, the former Brighton man developed a great relationship in the Arsenal defence with Gabriel Magalhaes. William Saliba’s return in the 2022–23 season prompted Arteta to contemplate using him as a right-back, a position in which he thrived. Notably, with Timber’s arrival, there is speculation that he could be tested at midfield.

4. Jurrien Timber

The summer arrival could not only play at centre back but also at right back. All talk is that he will take over the right-back position, but who knows? At times, he may get a shot at the central defence.

The possibility of many Arsenal defenders playing in different positions is a significant asset to Arteta’s project. It could be critical to the Gunners’ wish to become the real deal in Europe.

Sam P

