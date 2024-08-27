With Vieira, Arsenal have now basically given up on and given away another 3 players for nothing

Sadly, I have written this too many times over the years, and fear it won’t be the only time I write this this week.
Mikel Arteta continues to believe that it’s standard practise to give up on talent with the Kroenke Family unable or unwilling to correct him.
It’s believed that Fabio Vieira will be the latest Gunner loaned out. A market once used for the players development now a method to get talent off the wage bill.
The more Arsenal have this business model, the more others will take advantage. If you use Porto’s interest in Vieira as an example. It’s been obvious for over a year the midfielder doesn’t have a future in North London. It’s Edu’s job to then get the best possible deal for his employers. He’s not doing us a favour, he gets paid thousands of pounds a week to do so.
Yet why would the Portuguese giants offer a fee when they know Arsenal’s willingness to essentially give away assets to lower costs.
It’s like a game of poker. By waiting for the last week of the transfer window our bluff has been called and we have blinked first.
Now clearly there are Gooners who think the definition of a supporter is to say everything is perfect with the team they love.
In reality you can rate our manager, think the club have a positive future but still point out aspects that need improving.
Arsenal gave 35 million to the Dragons for Vieira in 2022, only to them let them have him back for a season two years later.
Who got the better of that deal?
Imagine being able to sell something for millions then to get that item back for free!
On sporting merit, it’s another signing under the current regime fans are supposed to just accept hasn’t worked out. From a business point of view, it’s irresponsible.
Including Lokonga and Tavares, approx. 60 million has been invested on three players to be loaned out. While no one will publicly admit this, none of these loans are a chance for anyone to prove they belong in our first team.
The public line is that Vieira needs minutes and that’s true, but it’s worrying we couldn’t find a short-term home for him In England. Even the Championship would have been better for him then a return home.
Back in his homeland he will be surrounded by comforts, but it won’t tell us anything about him we don’t know.
In 2022 he looked technically very good, but could he handle the physical nature of the League?
Two years later we ask the same question.
There is no obligation for Porto to buy, this is simply a cost cutting exercise at a time we need to be raising funds for a striker.
Dan
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think Viera still has a future at Arsenal. Nobody knows the players mental state maybe he’s homesick and arsenal giving him the go ahead to go get back on track back home makes perfect sense. Futhermore this move thrusts Young Ethan into a position where he will get more minutes. So the way i see it we are killing two birds with one stone here.
Now that you have mentioned Ethan, I agree it would be a nice opportunity to see more of him this season as letting Viera go shows that Arteta thinks Ethan can do a job when called on.
No it’s okay Dan. I like your articles. Write away
Cheers lol
Just Below was a post I made earlier today.
“Brilliant deals when Nketiah’s is finally completed, perhaps Nelson will join them next season as his contract is much longer and we can afford to carry him this season. We are steadily building the right team, hope we don’t sign players like Fabio Viera anymore to stunt our growth, but reap the benefits of spending big. I really do hope Viera turns out not to be a big fail considering the amount we spent on him, £34m. Players like Lonkonga, Marquihos and Tavares were just chance buys as all three of them combined did not cost as much as Viera or even up to £30m.”
Fabio remains one of the bad signings we’ve made until proves otherwise. Tavares cannot count as a bad investment because at the end of his loan deal to Lazio with an obligation to buy we would be making a profit of €1m, and Lonkong’s would be a loss of about €8m. I don’t really rate the Tavares and Lokonga’s situations the same as Fabio Viera when you consider the money spent as all top clubs make such buys every now and then, some turn out well like Martinelli others don’t. My main concern is that we do not do a Fabio Viera again which to me was the foremost reason we sold ESR.
So he has been found out by us and everyone else. Moving forward, what’s the problem with now getting his over £4 million wages (btw, over 7 times what they were previously paying him) which has reportedly been agreed to be paid by Porto until an acceptable offer for purchase comes from whoever given his current contract is through 2027?
Because that means he was a waste of money in the first place
Vieira is good technically but very poor physical,I wish he played with the speed of reyes to compensate on that.Sambi Tierney would have been given time to develop they could have fetched us $100m,Nketiah would just been left to fight for position or send on loan to develop as he is a promising player
OT!
Merino is now official, hope some can now relax.
👍
Perhaps Arsenal was waiting to officially release Viera’s on loan before announcing Mikel Merino.
You could be right. Who knows? The thing that is annoying is when gooners automatically assume the worst when there may be very good reason(s) for things not happening when and how they expect based on the very few actual facts of the matter that are available. I like to assume that we have extremely competent although not perfect people running our club and always trying their best.
Sometimes Dan, your logic and reasoning is a great source for debate and this article is one of them, in my opinion.
You have, however, missed out the fact that ESR was sold for a healthy profit, looks like Nketiah will do the same and even Nelson might be helping out with the coffers.
The fees for those three might cover the outlay on the players you mention, but not the salaries they enjoyed – ESR being the only reasonable figure at a reported £40k a week.
I think I need to understand that MA is good at improving players already at a high level, but doesn’t seem to have the time to do that with those on a lower level.
Whether he has the ability to do that, or if Mr Kronkie has the patience to let him are two questions that remain unanswered, but I think the latter is probably the answer.
As for other clubs taking advantage, if, as you say, the players are not good enough for The Arsenal and we can’t sell them, what’s wrong with getting them off the wage structure?
Good points Ken. Dan’s articles are typically very good but he so often only works one side of the fence (maybe his goal is to trigger more comments that way).
Because mate I question why are we spending over 30 million on a player two years we later is not got good enough to play or sell and I think that happens too often
So you and perhaps others believe it happens too often. Regardless, isn’t it simply best to determine the best path forward after it is decided that an error was made or conditions have changed?
Shouldn’t the club compare what sale opportunities (if any) are available vs loaning the player or having him sit on the bench (or in the stands)? What would you propose as the best solution for the transfer problems you suggest? Try to make less errors? I think that’s likely their goal already. If they can’t make less errors it would seem the only alternative seems to changing management or ownership personnel. Is that what you propose?
What an utterly silly piece…
First of all, I thought the main problem with “promoting talent” at Arsenal was integrating youth players. A team can’t have more than 11 players on the pitch, 25 in the match squad; you simply can’t fit all of the players you own and give all of them “a fair shot.” (Not unless you really like taking unnecessary risks…)
Second, at least 2 of the 3 (Lokonga and Tavares) were long-shot signings based on assumptions about their potential. Both were given a chance, and then they just didn’t work out. The same is pretty much true about Vieira, buuuut…
Third, lumping the Vieira deal in with Lokonga and Tavares looks very much like an attempt to mislead your readers. It’s been clear for a while that Arteta isn’t satisfied with Lokonga and Tavares and they won’t be a part of his plans anymore; hence the Tavares deal includes an “obligation to buy,” and the Lokonga deal, an “option to buy.” Seeing as both seem to sit on contracts until 2026, their situation HAS TO be resolved by the end of this season.
But Vieira a) is under contract until 2027, so Arsenal don’t need to sell; and b) has been loaned out w/o any options or obligations. In other words, the club made it VERY CLEAR they were not treating him the same as Tavares or Lokonga.
In other words, this piece seems to be an attempt to rile up Arsenal fans against a club that has done *the right thing* about underperforming players, “writing off” its losses and buying time where they could to see if the talent shines through. It’s ridiculous that this is what you’ve chosen to peddle, but then, it’s your site, so you do you.
I didn’t read the comment lol
Stopped at silly piece but if it’s got you responding then it can’t be silly lol
Ha, Gotcha mate. Good bait.
Welcome Mikel Merino. Confirmed on Official Arsenal website
Finally! I haven’t waited this long for anything. I swear, watching paint dry would’ve been a thrill ride compared to this wait.
Yes. Exciting. A good transfer window (dare I say “So far” lol)
The title seems to misrepresent the situation. Far from giving up on Vieira, Arsenal’s loan deal with Porto appears to be a strategic move for his development. Here are the key points:
No purchase option: According to reliable sources like Romano and Ornstein, Arsenal hasn’t included an option for Porto to buy Vieira. This suggests Arsenal still sees him as part of their future plans.
Guaranteed playing time: The loan reportedly includes a clause requiring Vieira to play in at least 50% of Porto’s games. This ensures he’ll get significant minutes on the pitch.
High-level experience: Porto is a Champions League club, offering Vieira valuable experience at the top level of European football.
Development opportunity: The loan gives Vieira a chance to gain regular playing time and further develop his skills in a competitive environment.
Given these factors, the loan appears to be a calculated move to nurture Vieira’s talent rather than an indication that Arsenal is giving up on him. It’s more about providing him with the right conditions to grow as a player and potentially return stronger to Arsenal’s squad.
Also worth noting at no point this summer were we reported by anyone (as far as I am aware) to be looking to sell him, unlike multiple other players.
Fairly certain Dan complained about this very fact during the window as well but is now pretending Porto forced us into a loan when we wanted to sell. Weird.
There have been no wranglings as we had with Lokonga where we wanted an obligation and had to settle for an option to buy.
It is a development loan, now you can disagree with that being the right move but it’s the decision that was made that just doesn’t fit Dan’s narrative.
Let’s see how many games he goes on to play in Prem for Arsenal if this is a development loan
Bet you 100 pound he will be sold or loaned out again next summer
Which is fine and at that point we will know the finances of any deal to sell him.
Currently, we made a profit on Tavares of at least 2.5 mil probably higher with a sell-on clause on top
Are looking at a potential l.5 mil loss on Lokonga with a sell-on clause if his option is taken up
Vieira remains unknown although at this stage I’d suspect a substantial loss if he has a bad season and we sell. He equally could have a fantastic season and we sell for a profit so unknown.
Not really what you said in the article is it?
From a footballing perspective for us none have worked out but your article was attacking the financial aspect which is just objectively wrong.
Sorry on Lokonga we will be looking at a 4 mil loss likely less then combined with Tavares it would total a 1.5 mil loss although that is very conservative estimate on the loan fees they brought in and on the transfer fees reported too. If I was to maximise every report it would be an overall profit + 2 sell-on clauses.
Tavares has been sold for 6.5 mil (he cost 8 mil) it’s an obligation to buy that is on top of the multiple loan fees we previously got for him whilst not paying his wages.
The reality is Tavares has turned a profit once the various loan fees we got have been added but that doesn’t fit your agenda does it? and you are so poorly researched on the topic that you didn’t even know that was the case just lumped him in for your agenda-driving.
Kind of tough to take the rest of the article seriously when you’ve gotten this part so badly wrong.
Mistakes are made in signings and there are also transfers that are almighty successes – Odegaard, Trossard, White to name but 3.
Agree with the remarks made about Sambi and Tavares, which were punts that didn’t work out, but will at least have a decent outcome and will still have a value, so they are not written off entirely.
As for Vieira, he hasn’t as yet fulfilled his talent in our league but the history of football is littered with players who haven’t translated their talent at their new clubs. Fortunately, Vieira didn’t cost £100m (Grealish) £80m (Maguire) and up to £89m for Mudryk. £45m for Kalvin Phillips seems a tad expensive too.
These players have been signed by experienced managers and it is more than reasonable to say that they haven’t been roaring successes on the field (less so Grealish but he was so expensive)
Football is in its own bubble where money at the top level is eye wateringly high. This doesn’t seem to bother the owners too much so it now doesn’t bother me. If Kroenke and other owners accept the situation then that is their business
“Imagine being able to sell something for millions then to get that item back for free!”
Arshavin and Wellington Silva, who never played a single minute for The Arsenal, ring any bells ?
Porto have only just loaned out a player to Juventus, and FV is only a loan, so I can’t see how we have given him away. Also, as was pointed out by BB, Porto are paying all of his wages.
“Loan fee will be based on objectives/specific conditions to match during the season. PENALTY clauses if Fabio doesn’t play 50% of all the matches”
So we will be getting probably at least 3 mil probably higher in the loan fee I would have thought as well on top of his wages.
ESR was a bad sell that will come back and haunt Arsenal and edu arteta. Hope there a buy back clause in the deal. Eddie will kick on big time, give him five games and we will all be thinking holy moly what have we done. The only way to make us Arsenal supporter feel better is to sign Victor ohsimen. Please arsenal get him or even better Nicole Williams if we some how got Williams Arsenal will be the best team on the.planet by a long way..get both and ill faint
The player has been loaned out to increase his value , when he plays regularly, then sell him.That is the only way to correct this and recoup.
A bit harsh. No general manager will hit for 6 every time. And, development is rarely perfectly linear. Are we disappointed that Vieira has seemingly not worked out…Yes…but let us not forget the human element and players must be treated fairly and respectfully…please let us not use phrases such as ‘deadwood’…teams without class do that.