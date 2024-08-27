With Vieira, Arsenal have now basically given up on and given away another 3 players for nothing

Sadly, I have written this too many times over the years, and fear it won’t be the only time I write this this week.

Mikel Arteta continues to believe that it’s standard practise to give up on talent with the Kroenke Family unable or unwilling to correct him.

It’s believed that Fabio Vieira will be the latest Gunner loaned out. A market once used for the players development now a method to get talent off the wage bill.

The more Arsenal have this business model, the more others will take advantage. If you use Porto’s interest in Vieira as an example. It’s been obvious for over a year the midfielder doesn’t have a future in North London. It’s Edu’s job to then get the best possible deal for his employers. He’s not doing us a favour, he gets paid thousands of pounds a week to do so.

Yet why would the Portuguese giants offer a fee when they know Arsenal’s willingness to essentially give away assets to lower costs.

It’s like a game of poker. By waiting for the last week of the transfer window our bluff has been called and we have blinked first.

Now clearly there are Gooners who think the definition of a supporter is to say everything is perfect with the team they love.

In reality you can rate our manager, think the club have a positive future but still point out aspects that need improving.

Arsenal gave 35 million to the Dragons for Vieira in 2022, only to them let them have him back for a season two years later.

Who got the better of that deal?

Imagine being able to sell something for millions then to get that item back for free!

On sporting merit, it’s another signing under the current regime fans are supposed to just accept hasn’t worked out. From a business point of view, it’s irresponsible.

Including Lokonga and Tavares, approx. 60 million has been invested on three players to be loaned out. While no one will publicly admit this, none of these loans are a chance for anyone to prove they belong in our first team.

The public line is that Vieira needs minutes and that’s true, but it’s worrying we couldn’t find a short-term home for him In England. Even the Championship would have been better for him then a return home.

Back in his homeland he will be surrounded by comforts, but it won’t tell us anything about him we don’t know.

In 2022 he looked technically very good, but could he handle the physical nature of the League?

Two years later we ask the same question.

There is no obligation for Porto to buy, this is simply a cost cutting exercise at a time we need to be raising funds for a striker.

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

