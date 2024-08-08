With Villa, Tottenham and Man City in our first 5 games – Arsenal MUST get off to a fast start

Even without looking at the stats, you’d agree that last season Arsenal lost the league in the first half of the season. If Arsenal had been as unforgiving early last season as they were after the winter break, they wouldn’t have lost the league by a mere 2 points.
The 2023–24 season in itself was a fantastic one. Arsenal put up a strong fight in the title race, only losing on the final day of the season, which was disappointing. In the five games they lost last season, if they only managed one win against Fulham or Aston Villa, the title would have ended up in North London.
That said, in less than 10 days, the 2024–25 league campaign kicks off, and Arsenal have these games to set themselves up for another title race.
Arsenal versus Wolves (17 August)
Aston Villa versus Arsenal (August 24)
Arsenal versus Brighton (August 31)
Tottenham versus Arsenal (September 15)
Manchester City versus Arsenal (September 22)
Arsenal versus Leicester (September 28)
Arsenal versus Southampton (October 5)
Bournemouth versus Arsenal (October 20)
Arsenal versus Liverpool (October 27)
Newcastle versus Arsenal (November 2)
Chelsea versus Arsenal (November 9)
Looking at the run of fixtures to start the new season, the Gunners will have six major clashes in the first 11 games.
Arteta needs a strong squad, which may mean two or more other excellent signings besides the Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino deals. Arsenal can’t afford a major absence (especially due to injury) early in the season.
Surely, looking at the above run of fixtures, it is not an exaggeration to say that if the league is to be won, it will be won early in the season; the title race for Arsenal could be over in the first 11 games.
Darren N
That being said, an out to out sticker is needed coupled with a right winger to aid Saka and a holding midfielder. High level of concentration and a no losing mentality must be inculcated during matches as draw should be the worst result they must yarn for going forward
What do we need another holding midfielder for? Not long ago we were clamoring for Rice to help Partey out as we did not trust Jorginho, now we’ve got him and some still think we need another holding midfielder when we’ve got three already. Humans indeed are insatiable. The next excuse to my comment will be that Arteta now sees Rice as an 8 and not a 6. Rice played more games as a 6 for us last season than 8, just as he did at West Ham, he only got moved there because of Kia’s poor form in midfield and Jesus injuries leading to Kia been moved up. We are blest with two very good number 6 in Rice and Partey that can still play the number 8 role well what do you still need a 6 for? If we’re to get another midfielder it should be a Cm and not a Dm.
*blessed*
A good test. When the going gets tough (even from the start) the tough get a move on pretty quickly.
As to winning the PL early – it didn’t work that way for City, not in 2022-23 particularly, as they were behind Arsenal (by some points) for most of that season until the last few weeks. That said, I’m not certainly suggesting that example be used as any template in 2024-25. Let’s just start as we mean to go on.
EPL would likely become more difficult this season, since the top teams have already been familiar with our tactics and players
If we don’t sign a physically-dominant CF or false-nine to vary our attack, we could get worse results in the league
Possibly. That’s a risk that Arsenal run in coming so close in the previous two seasons – anything less than winning the PL in 2024-25 will be seen (rightly, if we’re honest) as a big setback for Arteta and the team. “A good attempt” won’t do next time around.
Hopefully though, if Edu manages to strengthen the squad further – I don’t think the addition of Calafiore will be enough – Arsenal will have enough to finally overcome City and any other challenger (there’s often an unexpected one).
Halaand won 39 ariel battles last season compared to Havertz winning 105. Havertz won more ground duels also and had more headed clearances.. He also had 6x more tackles won, 10x more interceptions and played over 604 more passes. I think you are underestimating Kai’s physicality and hold up play.
In the prem last season
Havertz G 13 assists 7 in 37 matches
Halland 27 goals 5 assists 31 matches
Havertz played till Christmas as a midfielder in a new team.
Did Haaland also play 70% of the games as a midfielder? Just asking.
I don’t think Arteta and Edu will survive if they don’t win anything this season
That suggests you need to replace you’re cf every season? What about the other ten positions do the opposition coaches just ignore what they do ?
We just sign a physically-dominant CF because we don’t have that player type to attack differently when we can’t break a low-block
But who would you recommend then ? There aren’t many players out there that could do that role at our level. The only one that springs to mind is Mitrovic and two of us got laughed off the page for suggesting him.
We could try Calvert-Lewin, Jonas Wind or Fabio Silva
@Gai, you have a point “Epl likely to be more difficult this season” but remember CIty/PepG tactics haven’t really change for many seasons yet Epl clubs can’t handle them.
I think it’s about knowing the “dynamics” of how to win Epl which I believe Arteta has learnt. It’s intentional according to report that Arteta chose to play ManU, Liverpool & Leverkusen in pre-season.
I as a fan want a new towering prolific CF. But it’s almost difficult to fault Arteta if he chose not to sign a new CF after Arsenal scoring same number of goals with City last season despite City having Halaand in their rank. MCity lost Gundogan and Marez last season, and now Alvarez leaving only Halaand as Main striker.I don’t see them scoring many goals if Halaand is injured. In pre-season we scored 10 goals and conceeded 5 with a makeshift backline.
I feel Arsenal will still do well this season. If we can’t get a reliable CF we should sign Merino no replace ageing Jorginho and injury prone Pathey.
I hope you’re right, because Nketiah would most likely leave and Jesus would likely get injured again
Pretty strong fixtures to start the season, and I like it that way, getting the tougher games out of the way. We surely do need a fast start.
Arsenal does not need more than two new signings, we just need at most two now, a midfielder and a forward (CF or RW). We have Ethan and Skelly, two young players that I believe can do a fine job for us in the first team and the manager seems to agree with that.
I prefer that we have a really hard start to the season than to end it. We play 3 of our hardest games in the 1st 5 with villa, spurs n city away. Better to get those games done early on and it is an opportunity to make a big statement here as if we are 1st after 5 matches we are already taking a big step toward the title.
Fully agree, gives us a chance to put immediate pressure on our competitors
Let’s hope that our own dear Aesenal FC team squad will not lose the Epl title next season. As they lost twice at away and home against Aston Villa. last season. But let the Gunners beat the Villains at the Ems when they come visiting in the Epl next season.
Which if the Gunners do, will serve them as confidence boost ahead of playing at home against their arch North London rivals Tottenham Hs in the first NLD match in next season.
Ti cut the matter short, Arsenal SHOULD win all their five openings Epl matches of the upcoming new season to start their campaign in the Epl on a very strong footing and be building on iy
For, if the Gunners had won one of the 2 matches, the Epl title win wouldn’t had forsaken us they played at Villa Park and at rhetorically Ems against them.
Notwithstanding,.
Why should we win at the Ethiad ?
We never win there
“Why should we win at the Etihad ?”
Isn’t that obvious? To win the league.
