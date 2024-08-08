With Villa, Tottenham and Man City in our first 5 games – Arsenal MUST get off to a fast start

Even without looking at the stats, you’d agree that last season Arsenal lost the league in the first half of the season. If Arsenal had been as unforgiving early last season as they were after the winter break, they wouldn’t have lost the league by a mere 2 points.

The 2023–24 season in itself was a fantastic one. Arsenal put up a strong fight in the title race, only losing on the final day of the season, which was disappointing. In the five games they lost last season, if they only managed one win against Fulham or Aston Villa, the title would have ended up in North London.

That said, in less than 10 days, the 2024–25 league campaign kicks off, and Arsenal have these games to set themselves up for another title race.

Arsenal versus Wolves (17 August)

Aston Villa versus Arsenal (August 24)

Arsenal versus Brighton (August 31)

Tottenham versus Arsenal (September 15)

Manchester City versus Arsenal (September 22)

Arsenal versus Leicester (September 28)

Arsenal versus Southampton (October 5)

Bournemouth versus Arsenal (October 20)

Arsenal versus Liverpool (October 27)

Newcastle versus Arsenal (November 2)

Chelsea versus Arsenal (November 9)

Looking at the run of fixtures to start the new season, the Gunners will have six major clashes in the first 11 games.

Arteta needs a strong squad, which may mean two or more other excellent signings besides the Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino deals. Arsenal can’t afford a major absence (especially due to injury) early in the season.

Surely, looking at the above run of fixtures, it is not an exaggeration to say that if the league is to be won, it will be won early in the season; the title race for Arsenal could be over in the first 11 games.

Darren N

