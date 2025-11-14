“Without any basis.” Arsenal man hits out at reports he wants to leave

Gabriel Jesus is edging closer to a return after a long-term injury that has kept him out of action at Arsenal for almost a year. The striker had been enjoying an excellent spell of form before suffering the serious setback, and he is now focused on regaining full fitness and returning to his best level as soon as possible.

During his absence, Arsenal brought in Viktor Gyokeres, and Jesus has since found himself behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order at the Emirates. This situation has sparked several reports suggesting he could leave the club, with Palmeiras reportedly interested in taking him back. Jesus remains a significant figure for the Brazilian side due to his previous impact there, and such speculation has only intensified the discussion around his future.

Arsenal may be open to a sale if an attractive offer arrives. Yet, Jesus is evidently displeased with the growing rumours, particularly given that he is still working his way back after undergoing major surgery.

Jesus Responds to Exit Speculation

Speaking via Revista Placar, Jesus dismissed the speculation and criticised those who have suggested he is looking to leave at this delicate stage of his recovery. He emphasised the lack of foundation behind such claims and questioned the logic of considering a move immediately after returning from a lengthy and complex rehabilitation process.

The striker said,

“We are talking about a player who has been out for nine months and is now fighting to return to the team. Some journalists speak without any basis.”

He went on to add,

“After such a complex surgery, it makes no sense for me to leave the club now.”

His comments underline not only his frustration but also his determination to reestablish himself at Arsenal.

Arsenal’s Position and the Road Ahead

From Arsenal’s perspective, the priority remains ensuring that Jesus completes his recovery and reintegrates into the squad. The club understands the value he brings when fully fit, both in terms of technical ability and work rate. While transfer discussions have inevitably surfaced due to recent signings and competition for places, Arsenal’s focus at present is on maintaining squad depth and stability rather than forcing an unnecessary departure.

For Jesus, the immediate objective is clear. He aims to return to the pitch, regain rhythm and remind supporters of the qualities that made him such an influential signing. As the season progresses, his performances rather than speculation will determine his long term future.

