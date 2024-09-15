“Without playing particularly well”, Alan Shearer reacts to Arsenal’s win against Tottenham

Alan Shearer has reacted to Arsenal’s win against Tottenham this afternoon, as the Gunners secured another victory at the home of their fierce rivals.

In the build-up to the game, much was made of Arsenal’s missing players, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, two of their most important stars.

However, the Gunners prepared appropriately for the task ahead, despite the absence of these key players, and they won this crucial match.

Arsenal has been consistently solid away from home since the start of 2024, and they earned another road victory, though Shearer believes they managed it without even playing particularly well.

He said on Premier League Productions:

“Without playing particularly well or having to play particularly well, they’ve won. Arsenal were really impressive defensively. Tottenham were poor again.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been a brilliant start to the season for us, and our players have once again shown that we can trust them to get the job done when the stakes are high.

We must keep the wins coming and stay as close to the top of the league table as possible.

There will be tougher games to win, but going to Tottenham and returning with all three points without Odegaard and Rice is a result to remember.

