“Without progress, I don’t think it’s possible to deliver major trophies.” says Arsenal Women boss

For the last two seasons, Arsenal have managed not to go trophyless, winning the Continental Cup twice in a row.

We hope they will maintain their impressive silverware collection this season. However, simply settling for the Continental is unlikely to demonstrate ambition this time around. Over the summer, there’s been so much hype about how this could be the season Arsenal bring WSL glory home. If the Gunners fail to secure a major trophy, such as the WSL title or the Champions League, it will raise serious questions.

During the press conference before the Arsenal versus Manchester City match, Jonas Eidevall was asked if he believes that winning trophies is what defines a successful season.

The Swedish tactician acknowledged that winning trophies contributes to a successful season, but emphasized the importance of striving for excellence in everything they do, one day at a time. He reveals that his team’s goal is to always focus on the task at hand, to always be the best in training and the match right ahead of them. To him, focussing on the end game before doing the job isn’t the way to aim for glory. He thinks his team should focus on taking care of the finer details to be at their best and win a big trophy.

Eidevall said, “Without progress, I don’t think it’s possible to deliver major trophies.

“So while that has to be our goal as an end product, our focus has to be on the daily tasks of training the best you can today, preparing in the best way possible for the Manchester City game, and playing that game the best way possible. We can’t let our minds already rush to May and think about finals and think about league tables and how that is going to look like, because that will never lead to success.

“So our mindset needs to be about daily progress. It needs to be about long-term programs and if we’re doing that, that’s also going to lead to trophies. That’s my big belief.”

Arsenal needs to break the cycle of five years without a major trophy. Chelsea have dominated the WSL for far too long, and if there’s a team to finally step up and end their dominance, then it should be this Arsenal team that Jonas Eidevall is going with into this new season.

Last season, Arsenal Women had a brilliant squad, but they didn’t really meet the expectations set for them. Now, with the arrival of Mariona Caldentey, Rosa Kafaji, and Daphne van Domselaar, they have a much better squad with everything to fight for glory. If they can’t do so, this won’t be a successful season.

40,000 tickets have been sold for the Arsenal v Man City match on Sunday.

🤩 40,000 TICKETS SOLD 🤩 Arsenal v Manchester City | 22.09.2024 Bring your energy and support and join us at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Gooners 🎟️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 20, 2024

I just can’t wait for the match tomorrow, can you? And hopefully our Gunners will deliver!

COYGW!

