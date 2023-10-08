“Without Saka” Peter Schmeichel says Arsenal have made a statement

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has commended Arsenal for their impressive victory over Manchester City, even in the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal fans were uncertain about whether their star player would feature in the game until the team sheet was revealed, and his absence was initially seen as a significant setback.

However, Mikel Arteta’s team demonstrated that they are not overly reliant on a single individual as they matched City in terms of speed and strength, ultimately grinding out a 1-0 victory against the formidable treble winners.

The determination and intensity displayed by Arsenal clearly overwhelmed City, and this approach paid dividends for the Gunners, who seemed unfazed by the absence of a key player.

After the game, Schmeichel said on the BBC:

“Today was a statement. I think some of the results they have had this season have been big statements.

“This game was achieved without Saka. I think that is a statement.

“It wasn’t a great game but it was clear that Arteta desperately wanted to beat Guardiola.

“At the end of the day, Arteta comes out of this as a winner. The goal came from his substitutes. He changed the course of the game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating City is one of the best results we will earn this season, as they are the only club Arteta had not defeated in the league until now.

Now that the jinx is broken, our players will feel they can win against any opponent.

