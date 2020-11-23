“Without that it’s impossible”  Arteta laments the one big problem facing Arsenal

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has admitted to being worried about his side’s toothlessness in front of the goal.

The Gunners, who drew a blank in their last game against Leeds following an early second-half red-card to Nicolas Pepe remain 11th in the table after nine games.

Sunday’s draw at Elland Road was the fourth time in the last five Premier League games where Arsenal has failed to hit the back of the net.

Arsenal’s goal this season is to finish inside the top four after winning the FA Cup in the last campaign.

They have also invested in their team in the last transfer window, and fans expect them to have a good season.

But this current form cannot even get them into the top six, and Arteta knows that they have to start scoring goals, else they will not achieve their objectives.

He made this admission while speaking after the game.

‘It worries me obviously because we need goals and we need a lot of goals to win football matches and to be the top team that we want to be – without that it’s impossible,’ he said after the game as quoted by Daily Mail.

‘It doesn’t matter how good we are defensively. It’s not a lack of attacking players that we have, because we have attacking players on the pitch all the time, but we need some moments where we have to make decisions earlier, better and they have to be more ruthless.

‘But it’s the most difficult thing in football and sometimes we go through these patches and we have to overcome them and I have to help the players to do it as quick as possible.’