Without the Women’s Champions League, can Arsenal do The Treble?

The WSL transfer window slammed shut on Thursday 14th September. I don’t know about you, but I think Arsenal women had a fantastic summer transfer window, even if they didn’t get star goalie Mary Earps.

Coming into this transfer window, Jonas Eidevall had two things to do: he had to make sure he had quality squad depth to cushion him when injuries strike, and he also had to reinforce his defence and attack.

Five signings were made, of which the Gunner Women answered their transfer concerns. They have bolstered their defence with two top World Cup-proven defenders, Amanda Ilestedt and Laia Codina. They’ve also brought on board two top forwards, Alessia Russo and Cloe Lacasse.

They now have a defence and an attack they can trust. Rafaelle’s gap in defence upon her departure will be filled by Laia Codina, and Amanda Ilestedt fills in for injured Leah Williamson. In attack, there are now more than enough options to break down any defence, particularly with Beth Mead and Viv Miedema slowly returning to the mix!

Notably, the midfield wasn’t too badly off; however, in the spirit of having depth in the engine room, Australia’s midfield star Kyra Cooney-Cross was signed on transfer deadline day, from Swedish side Hammarby IF.

Arsenal Women, when everyone is fit and raring to go, have one of the finest squads in the WSL, which should be bad news for the opposition.

Other WSL teams are unlucky that The Arsenal aren’t in the Women’s Champions League this season, as now all of their ruthlessness will be unleashed in the WSL league, and Eidevall has the taste for silverware, after our Gunners lifted the Conti Cup with a classy 3-1 win over Chelsea last season.

What do you think Gooners? Without the Champions League, can our Gunners do The Treble with the Conti Cup, FA Cup & win the WSL league?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

