Without VAR, Arsenal finishes in the top four

VAR remains a controversial addition to football in general as the technology continues to deliver inconsistent decisions.
Almost every weekend, it delivers a new controversy in the Premier League.
Some teams have been fortunate to get the results to go their way, while others haven’t.
Arsenal has just finished the season 8th in the Premier League after an inconsistent set of performances from Mikel Arteta’s side.
However, the Gunners would have been in a better place if VAR decisions hadn’t affected their results it has been revealed.
Sun Sports created the Premier League table with match results of original referee decisions before VAR overturned them.
The table shows that Arsenal is the biggest sufferers of VAR’s decisions and they would have gotten four more points this season if not for the decisions.
Even more interestingly, Mikel Arteta’s men would have been in the top four, finishing above Chelsea, West Ham, Leicester City and Tottenham.
This shows that Arteta’s team is truly making progress and they probably need more luck to get back inside the top four.
Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United make up the rest of the top four in the table without VAR decisions.
An article from Ime
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
but Var sometimes got it right so Suns findings are pointless
Absolutely Dan, the premise that the Sun has put forward is flawed.
Is this counting all VAR decisions or only the ones that are generally considered “incorrect” by fans? Some were correct VAR calls and some were terrible decisions.
If this is just referring to all overturned decisions then it’s a complete joke of an article as there we correctly overturned decisions.
Do you know how else we could’ve gotten those 4 points?
By not playing negative, slow football
By not getting so many red cards
By finishing our easy chances
By chosing on form players to start
Is our fan base so pathetic and desperate that it’s willing to go to these lengths to prove we are better than where we finished? League position is the most accurate metric, the end. Accept it
I agree we probably ended up around where we should have based on how we’ve played (and agree the premise of the article is faulty). In terms of decisions I think we’ve had a few strange ones go against us (Luiz’ red card sticks out in my mind) but have also been “saved” by VAR overturning incorrect decisions against us. Probably fairly similar to most teams (although there was a period in the season that made me wonder)
However, I do think Utd in particular have benefited from more than their share of decisions this season. Bit of a joke really – it was probably worth at least a position in the table.
Leicester have benefitted from a few “soft” penalties as well. Vardy really milked it this year (his second penalty against spurs was ridiculous – so obvious he grabbed the defender and went down, but VAR just goes with it, as they seem to every time he goes down asking for a pen)
I dont get the article, we use VAR in premier league football. The decisions were corrected and Arsenal lost out because the correct result was in the end given. Look at it another way, if there were no VAR, the other teams would have been given the wrong decisions, so Arsenal would have got results unfairly. We finished 8th and that is a true reflection on our poor season, please lets not try to justify something that isnt justifiable.
This is pathetic. Either we are talking about finishing second since December or finishing top 4 without var. How does this show improvement? I expect us to talk about improvement on our style of play, our defense, our number of chances created, our league position and not all these rubbish stats.
What a demeaning article for our fanbase to be associated with.
We finished 8th, without European football, knocked out in the 4th round of the fa cup and it’s all down to VAR?
I’m amazed it wasn’t somehow spun to include AW and UE as part of the reason we failed so miserably this season.
We are where we are, because that’s where we deserve to be – get over it, move on to the next chapter and stop trying to find excuses.