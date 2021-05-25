Without VAR, Arsenal finishes in the top four

VAR remains a controversial addition to football in general as the technology continues to deliver inconsistent decisions.

Almost every weekend, it delivers a new controversy in the Premier League.

Some teams have been fortunate to get the results to go their way, while others haven’t.

Arsenal has just finished the season 8th in the Premier League after an inconsistent set of performances from Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, the Gunners would have been in a better place if VAR decisions hadn’t affected their results it has been revealed.

Sun Sports created the Premier League table with match results of original referee decisions before VAR overturned them.

The table shows that Arsenal is the biggest sufferers of VAR’s decisions and they would have gotten four more points this season if not for the decisions.

Even more interestingly, Mikel Arteta’s men would have been in the top four, finishing above Chelsea, West Ham, Leicester City and Tottenham.

This shows that Arteta’s team is truly making progress and they probably need more luck to get back inside the top four.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United make up the rest of the top four in the table without VAR decisions.

