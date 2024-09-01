Wojciech Szczęsny reveals Arsenal was interested in his return this summer

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has revealed that the Gunners attempted to re-sign him after he left Juventus by mutual consent.

Szczęsny was the first-choice keeper at the Italian club last season, but a change in management led to him being excluded from the project at the Allianz Stadium.

With a year remaining on his contract, he was asked to leave. After spending several weeks searching for a new club without success, the Polish star negotiated a payout with the Old Lady.

He subsequently announced his retirement from professional football, deciding to pursue other interests.

However, before making that decision, several clubs attempted to sign him, and he has disclosed that one of them was Arsenal.

Szczęsny said to Meczyki.pl:

“I was open to talks with Arsenal because of the respect and sentiment for the club. But when I started talking, I knew it wasn’t for me.

“The Arsenal option came up before the Juventus contract was terminated. I said: “OK, we can talk”. But two days later I said it didn’t make much sense.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Szczęsny retired as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, and he was even a starter for Poland at Euro 2024.

His experience could have been a plus to our dressing room, so making a move for him to join us was a good idea.

