Arsenal Women get a boost as Wolfsburg captain now likely to miss crucial semifinal

Wolfsburg captain Popp may not make UWCL semi-final against Arsenal by Michelle

Arsenal v Wolfsburg will be the biggest match in women’s football on May 1st Bank Holiday. There’s talk that Wolfsburg could be without their captain and star player Alexa Popp for the trip to the Emirates. Apparently she hasn’t been back training two days before the big game versus Arsenal. This is a significant setback to Wolfsburg’s hopes of defeating Arsenal and advancing to the Champions League Final against Barcelona in Eindhoven. But it’s a good thing for the Gunners because they won’t have to worry about man-marking the “busy” Wolfsburg forward.

So, why might Popp be a big miss for Wolfsburg in that game?

The semi-final match between Arsenal and Wolfsburg is square. The opening leg was a 2-2 draw. Because of the draw, the second leg is now an open game in which whoever wins advances to the final. Both sides need someone to step up and do something magical to carry them (whoever it will be) to the final.

While Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, captain Kim Little, and vice-captain Leah Williamson are players Arsenal fans could look to for something magical, if they weren’t injured, Popp is exactly that for Wolfsburg fans. Her versatility as a full-back-turned-forward-turned-midfielder-turned-playmaker makes her a valuable asset. When she’s on the pitch, she is a real captain to her teammates, and Wolfsburg will miss that.

“Poppi is a leader, both on and off the pitch. Her mentality and the energy she gives off every day inspires and motivates us all.” Sara Däbritz, said of Popp.

Jonas Eidevall and his team simply need to beat Wolfsburg on Monday. They need to devise a game plan that allows them to defend while also being keen to capitalise on Wolfsburg’s defensive errors. They don’t need to worry about beating Barcelona in the final; they just need to focus their efforts on getting there first..

What do you think of Wolfsburg’s chances at the Emirates on Monday? I predict a rough night for them in front of a sell-out crowd of Arsenal supporters; what do you think? Can our Gunners get themselves on the road to Eindhoven for the Final?

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

