Wolfsburg v Arsenal Women’s Champions League semi-final preview. McCabe captain?

In the 2012/13 season, Wolfsburg defeated Arsenal in the semi-finals en route to winning their first of two UEFA Women’s Champions League titles. Since then, Arsenal’s only appearance in the last four was last year, also losing to Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals. This season, Arsenal secured a spot in the semi-finals by defeating Bayern, despite missing key players Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead – captain Kim Little suffered a season-ending hamstring injury during that match. However, Steph Catley is back, and Caitlin Foord may also return. Leah Williamson suffered a serious ACL injury mid-week, when Arsenal lost 1-0 to Manchester United, and will be out of action for several months.

Wolfsburg are coming off a remarkable 5-0 victory over Bayern in the German Cup semi-final, despite the absence of injured Alex Popp. Popp and Marina Hegering are uncertain for Sunday’s match, while Lena Lattwein is out for the rest of the campaign due to a broken collarbone.

Wolfsburg

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWDLW

Last match: Duisburg 0-3 Wolfsburg, 19/04

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup final

Arsenal

Last six games (most recent result first): LWWWLW

Last match: Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal, 19/04

Where they stand: 3rd in Women’s Super League, League Cup winners

Former Arsenal players Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen are set to face their former club, while Gunners defender Noelle Maritz has appeared in over 100 matches for Wolfsburg.