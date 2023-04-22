Wolfsburg v Arsenal Women’s Champions League semi-final preview. McCabe captain? by Michelle
Find out everything you need to know about the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final clash between Wolfsburg and Arsenal, including the date and time of the match, how to watch it, and potential line-up predictions.
On Sunday, April 23rd, the VfL Wolfsburg Arena will host the first leg of the semi-final match between Wolfsburg and Arsenal in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Kick-off: 15:30 CET (14:30 UK).
In the 2012/13 season, Wolfsburg defeated Arsenal in the semi-finals en route to winning their first of two UEFA Women’s Champions League titles. Since then, Arsenal’s only appearance in the last four was last year, also losing to Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals. This season, Arsenal secured a spot in the semi-finals by defeating Bayern, despite missing key players Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead – captain Kim Little suffered a season-ending hamstring injury during that match. However, Steph Catley is back, and Caitlin Foord may also return. Leah Williamson suffered a serious ACL injury mid-week, when Arsenal lost 1-0 to Manchester United, and will be out of action for several months.
Wolfsburg are coming off a remarkable 5-0 victory over Bayern in the German Cup semi-final, despite the absence of injured Alex Popp. Popp and Marina Hegering are uncertain for Sunday’s match, while Lena Lattwein is out for the rest of the campaign due to a broken collarbone.
Wolfsburg
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWDLW
Last match: Duisburg 0-3 Wolfsburg, 19/04
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup final
Arsenal
Last six games (most recent result first): LWWWLW
Last match: Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal, 19/04
Where they stand: 3rd in Women’s Super League, League Cup winners
Former Arsenal players Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen are set to face their former club, while Gunners defender Noelle Maritz has appeared in over 100 matches for Wolfsburg.
Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!
Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….
Anybody but McCabe!!