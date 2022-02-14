Wolves aim a dig at Arsenal after beating Spurs

Wolves didn’t enjoy losing to ten-man Arsenal, and they have thrown a subtle dig at the Gunners.

Bruno Lage’s side has been in fine form, and they were stunned by the spirited Gunners in that game.

However, they returned to form in their next match against Tottenham and beat the Lilywhites 2-0 in London.

The win is a huge statement, and it calls for a celebration. Well, they believe it is worth celebrating more than Arsenal’s win against them.

Ruben Neves had said Arsenal over-celebrated the win, and now the Wolves social media admin wants us to know how to celebrate properly.

After beating Spurs, they posted a video of their fans singing and celebrating with their players and captioned it: “Celebrating the right way”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Who judges when it is the right way to celebrate? Surely, if Spurs had beaten Wolves, they probably would also have complained about how Antonio Conte jumped all over the place in celebration.

It doesn’t matter what Wolves or any other club think about our celebration, all we need to do is keep getting the wins.

When we do, we would bask in them and celebrate as much as we want. If it annoys anyone, they can stop losing to us.

