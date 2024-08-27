Wolves cannot meet Arsenal’s immediate demand for Ramsdale, but talks continue

Wolves are interested in securing a move for Aaron Ramsdale in the final days of this transfer window.
Arsenal has made the goalkeeper available for transfer and has lined up a move for Joan Garcia should Ramsdale leave.
At the end of last season, several clubs expressed interest in Ramsdale, but his number of suitors has dwindled as the weeks have passed.
Wolves appear to be the only serious contender for his signature, and Ramsdale is open to joining them, provided he is guaranteed the role of first-choice goalkeeper in the Midlands.
Arsenal is also willing to let him go and has set a £20 million asking price.
The Gunners prefer an outright sale at that fee, but a report in The Sun claims that Wolves might struggle to meet this demand due to financial constraints.
The report suggests that Wolves would prefer to sign him on an initial loan deal with a view to making the move permanent later.
It remains to be seen if Arsenal is open to this arrangement, but negotiations are ongoing, and both parties are keen to reach a satisfactory agreement.
Ramsdale knows he can no longer win back the number one spot at Arsenal and could push to seal the deal to Wolves.
They have moved on to Sam Johnstone of crystal palace. Ajax and Southampton remain interested.
I hope so for Ramsdale’s sake. Unfortunately, as we know from Eddie’s (still on-going) transfer tribulations, there’s “interested” and “interested”. Fingers crossed.
Could be an interesting end to the transfer window as Sky Spirts are saying that Palace and Arsenal have agreed a deal for Nketiah. £25m upfront and £5m in add ons
As for Ramsdale, I previously mentioned a topic discussed by Talksport regarding the most valuable outgoings at Wolves and the replacements being work in progress – the suggestion being that the club could be up for sale.
£20m seems a bit light for Ramsdale but on the other hand if he isn’t classed as good enough for a high ranking club like Arsenal, then his options are reduced and so are Arsenal’s expectations of a decent fee. Ramsdale is in an unfortunate position but from my perspective I’d rather he stays and is given more matches which ultimately benefits both sides for the future. Hein is out on a promising loan so next summer could be the time that Ramsdale leaves. Just a thought
Think Ramsdale is just unlucky in the market. Seems most clubs are just not prioritising the GK position this year and are happy to look elsewhere and cheaper than commit to him.
Compared to Nketiah who has had multiple suitors.
There is a weak point in strikers worldwide and at the England level, it’s Nketiah 25 (May), Solanke 26 (27 Sep), and Abraham 26 (27 Oct.) for the future number 1 as Kane/Watkins age. Makes Nketiah attractive with consistent game time and returns he could become the best of those 3 and that equals at least the 65 mil Spurs just spent on Solanke. Makes him a good risk/reward in the market for a lot of teams.