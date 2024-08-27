Wolves cannot meet Arsenal’s immediate demand for Ramsdale, but talks continue

Wolves are interested in securing a move for Aaron Ramsdale in the final days of this transfer window.

Arsenal has made the goalkeeper available for transfer and has lined up a move for Joan Garcia should Ramsdale leave.

At the end of last season, several clubs expressed interest in Ramsdale, but his number of suitors has dwindled as the weeks have passed.

Wolves appear to be the only serious contender for his signature, and Ramsdale is open to joining them, provided he is guaranteed the role of first-choice goalkeeper in the Midlands.

Arsenal is also willing to let him go and has set a £20 million asking price.

The Gunners prefer an outright sale at that fee, but a report in The Sun claims that Wolves might struggle to meet this demand due to financial constraints.

The report suggests that Wolves would prefer to sign him on an initial loan deal with a view to making the move permanent later.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal is open to this arrangement, but negotiations are ongoing, and both parties are keen to reach a satisfactory agreement.

Ramsdale knows he can no longer win back the number one spot at Arsenal and could push to seal the deal to Wolves.

