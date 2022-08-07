Wolves close in on new signing to give Arsenal a transfer boost

Wolves could sell Pedro Netro to Arsenal in this transfer window as they close in on a move for Goncalo Guedes.

The Gunners have been interested in Neto for some time, but they cooled their interest after it became clear that Wolves had no appetite for selling him.

However, a new chance might have arrived for them with the Molineux side interested in signing Guedes.

A report on Express Sport claims it now opens up the possibility of Neto moving to the Emirates.

Arsenal has bolstered their squad with several attackers, but Mikel Arteta has insisted that they are not done with their business yet.

A move for Neto could be on the cards, but we have to see if they will pay enough money to convince Wolves to sell.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto has been one of the Premier League’s finest young attackers and he has a bag of tricks that helps him skip past opponents to score or create goals for his team.

We have very talented forwards in our squad now, but he has Premier League experience and can break into the first team at the Emirates.

