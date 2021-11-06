Wolves could beat Arsenal to exciting Ligue 1 star

Arsenal transfer target, Renato Sanches could head to the Premier League soon, but is he coming to the Emirates?

Maybe not because another EPL club seems to have gotten more serious about landing him.

The Daily Mail first reported of the Gunners interest in the last transfer window, but Arsenal brought in Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard as midfield reinforcements instead.

They have continued to watch the Portugal international, but Todofichajes claims Wolves are close to signing him.

The report says the Midlands’s club is ready to open talks with Lille and he could join Bruno Lage’s club in the January transfer window.

They are expected to pay around €30-35M for his signature.

That fee shouldn’t be too much for Arsenal to pay and if they are serious about signing him, they could hijack the transfer.

Sanches knows he would join a bigger club if he moves to Arsenal. However, would the Gunners guarantee him regular playing time?

Considering that Mikel Arteta has already bolstered his midfield in the last transfer window, the former Benfica man might feel he would be relegated to a bench role at the Emirates if he makes the move to Arsenal.

However, he could move ahead of Albert Sambi Lokonga, but a guarantee of regular playing time could play an important role in his next club decision.