Wolves could learn some things from their first game against Arsenal

Wolves came close to earning at least a draw against Arsenal in the reverse fixture, and it would have been an embarrassing outcome for the Gunners. Arsenal struggled to break them down and eventually took the lead through an own goal. Wolves responded with a late equaliser, a goal they arguably deserved after a determined display.

It was one of the bravest performances from the team widely regarded as the worst in the Premier League this season, and they could easily have taken all three points. However, Arsenal struck four minutes into added time, with another own goal from a Wolves player sealing the victory. The Gunners escaped with their pride intact, despite a performance that exposed vulnerabilities.

Lessons from the Reverse Fixture

The sides meet again tonight, with Arsenal travelling to Molineux. Wolves face a very slim chance of remaining in the Premier League beyond this season, yet they will be motivated to cause an upset. For Arsenal, the stakes are equally high. Dropping points would allow Manchester City to close the gap, increasing the pressure in the title race.

Wolves manager Rob Edwards will want his players to draw confidence from their previous display. He believes there are elements from that encounter which can be applied to the upcoming match.

Edwards Urges Focus and Preparation

Speaking to the club’s website, Edwards said:

“We’re certainly able to lean on it and use it for elements of the game tomorrow. It’ll be a different night, and it’ll be a different game, but there’ll be parts of it that we can lean on and learn from, definitely. They’re a brilliant team who can play in so many different ways and win a game in different ways. We’ve got to be prepared for lots of different sides to the game.”

His comments reflect the respect Wolves hold for Arsenal’s versatility. At the same time, they underline a belief that lessons from the reverse fixture could help them compete once again.