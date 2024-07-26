Wolves drop hint Arsenal could be close to signing one of their players

Wolves has been in talks with Arsenal over the last few weeks about selling Dan Bentley, and he might still move to the Emirates.

Arsenal is showing serious interest in their former academy star, who has been a useful reserve goalkeeper for Wolves for several seasons.

They do not want to stand in his way but have turned down Arsenal’s offers for his signature so far.

The goalkeeper is eager to move back to Arsenal, and both clubs will continue to negotiate.

In a move that seems to hint at his departure, a report on Mirror Football claims that Bentley did not participate in Wolves’ unveiling of their new jersey.

Every player usually takes part in shoots for the club’s new shirts, and Bentley’s absence from this event is suggested to be a clear sign that he is about to leave Wolves and move to Arsenal.

The Gunners will now look to push through the transfer and likely offer Wolves a better amount to secure their target.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have already signed one goalkeeper this summer who will not be a first or second-choice, and it is baffling that we remain keen on Bentley.

However, we trust the decision-makers at the club, and they are probably only signing him because he will be useful to the team.

