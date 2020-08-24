Wolves edges closer to signing transfer-listed Arsenal star

Wolves have become favourites to sign Arsenal man, Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer after he was transfer-listed by the Gunners.

The Englishman has been told that Arsenal will sell him this summer if a good offer arrives and the Gunners will reportedly sell him for anything in the region of £20 million-plus (The Sun).

Maitland-Niles is a midfielder by trade but he hasn’t exactly been given a chance to impress for the Gunners in that position and has been used more often as a right-back.

He has struggled to cement a place in the Arsenal starting XI so far and he might be tempted with more playing time.

The Standard claims that Wolves are keen to sign him and they have moved ahead of the likes of Brighton Newcastle and Tottenham in the race to sign him.

It claimed that the player is also happy to leave Arsenal and he gravitates towards the increased minutes that he will be offered by Nuno Espirito Santo.

While the Arsenal board has made the player available to transfer, because of his fine contribution to Mikel Arteta’s side towards the end of last season, the Spaniard will like to keep him.

But the message from the club is clear that he will have to sell to buy.