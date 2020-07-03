Wolves have one big advantage over Arsenal ahead of game tomorrow

Arsenal has renewed their top five challenge after winning their last two league matches.

They will face a tough test next when they visit a Wolves side that remains the only team that has won all their games since the restart.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side has also kept a clean sheet in each of those games, and they remain a major threat in Arsenal’s bid to finish in a European place this season.

Ahead of the game at the Molineux Stadium, the fitness level of both teams has been confirmed.

FourFourTwo reports that the Wanderers will have a fully fit team to face Arsenal with no new injury concerns.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side has been ravaged by injuries since the restart with key players like Pablo Mari out for the long-term.

Lucas Torreira is fit for this game as the Uruguayan makes a comeback from a long injury layoff, however, it remains to be seen if Arteta will hand him a chance to play in the game.

Mesut Ozil is a doubt for this game, while, Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) will all miss this game for the Gunners.

Basically, due to injuries, Wolves carry a huge advantage into the game tomorrow.