Wolves have one massive thing going for them that Arsenal will have to combat

Arsenal has found some winning form ahead of their match against Wolves later this afternoon.

Both teams are chasing a place in Europe at the end of this season, and it promises to be one of the toughest games that we have played since the restart.

Wolves haven’t lost a game and they haven’t conceded a goal in their last three league games ahead of this match.

Nuno Espirito Santo is building a team that is learning to hold their nerve when it matters, and they have been getting the wins that they have been working hard for.

One thing that the Wanderers have going for them is a fine attack that scores all kinds of goals.

Raul Jimenez (15 goals/6 assists) has been one of their most important scorers for a long time, however, the Mexican isn’t the only goal threat that they have.

Adama Traore (4 goals/9 assists) is another major problem for defenders in their team. The attacker doesn’t score all the time, but he can be a handful for any defence and he makes the difference a lot of the time with the assists that he provides.

Pedro Neto (3 goals/2 assists) has also emerged as a goal-scoring threat since the restart, while Diogo Jota (6 goals/1 assist) has always been a threat.

Arsenal has done well in the last few games, but our defence will have to be almost perfect if we are to survive the onslaught from these players.

