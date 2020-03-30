Wolves hot shot urged to ignore Arsenal and remain at Molineux

Wolves’ legend, Steve Bull has urged Raul Jimenez to ignore interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United to remain at Molineux.

The Mexican has been in top form for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men since he joined them and he has scored 39 goals in 88 games for the impressive Premier League side.

With the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up in the air, the Gunners have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old but Steve Bull claims that he has no reason to leave.

The Wolves legend claims that Jimenez is currently playing under the best conditions and he should stay put and continue enjoying his football instead of moving away.

“I cannot see any reason why he would want to leave,” Bull told the Shropshire Star. “Jimenez can score goals for fun as he has the talent, the work-rate and – most importantly – the supply.

“It is not as if he has running his socks off, doing a lot of work for the team, and getting nothing in return.

“He gets chances in every single game he plays, so no wonder he is happy being here. Real Madrid, of course, have been linked with Jimenez in the Spanish press.

“And even though he has come out and outlined his commitment to Wolves, such speculation is likely to continue over the next few months. It shows how far we have come when our players are being associated with such teams.

“The ultimate question, though, is whether Jimenez can fulfil his ambitions – winning silverware – at Wolves? For me at least, the answer to that is an emphatic yes.”

The future of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette is up in the air and there is a possibility that both players could be sold off by Arsenal in the next transfer window.

Jimenez has shown that he can thrive and score against any team in the Premier League, he could be the perfect answer to Arsenal’s goal-scoring problems.