Wolves join the race for Arsenal’s Ligue 1 defensive target

Wolves have become the latest team to show interest in Arsenal target and Reims defender Axel Disasi as he enters the final year of his current deal.

The 22-year-old has been one of the standout performers for his team this season as they stormed into the Champions League places ahead of the likes of Lille and Lyon.

He has been tracked by Arsenal (The Metro) after the Gunners considered Dayot Upamecano too expensive for them to buy this summer.

He made 32 appearances for his team before the French season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The France under20 international is valued at £13 million and Mail Sports claims that Wolves has joined the likes of Southampton and Tottenham to battle with Arsenal for his signature.

He joined Reims from Paris FC in 2016 but he has had to wait to break into their first team and become a regular, which was this season.

He is yet to sign an extension to his current deal which could be a good thing for Arsenal because if he doesn’t sign another contract or they don’t sell him for a cheap fee this summer, he might leave his current team for free after next season.