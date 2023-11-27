Wolves keen on signing Ramsdale – Should Arsenal let him go?

Wolves interested in loaning Aaron Ramsdale in January

After Arsenal 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday night, reports started to emerge from the Daily Star that Wolverhampton Wanderers might be interested in putting a loan bid, with the option to buy, for Aaron Ramsdale in January, leaving Arsenal fans with a lot of questions and wondering if he could make the shock move over to Wolves in the transfer window.

Wolves Portuguese keeper Jose Sa has recently become a hot topic for Saudi Clubs and is reportedly wanted by a few clubs, and Wolves manager Gary O’Neil is keen to cash in on the 30-year-old goalkeeper and is reportedly looking at Arsenal’s out of favour goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to come in and replace him. Wolves are strapped for cash recently and wouldn’t be able to buy Ramsdale outright but have reportedly started to think about trying to secure the English keeper on loan with an option to buy in the January transfer window.

Ramsdale has lost his spot this season to on loan Brentford keeper David Raya and it seems like there is some tension in the dressing room since Ramsdale lost his spot. Nick Ramsdale coming out recently in The Highbury Squad podcast and saying his son had “lost his smile” since losing his spot in the summer to Raya and in my opinion, Ramsdale has looked like a shell on the player he was last season.

No doubt losing your spot as a keeper is hard, it’s a bit different to every other position as there can only be one starting goalkeeper and for me, it’s the managers job to delegate and manage that situation so everyone stays somewhat happy and I don’t think Arteta has managed this well and because of that, we could see Ramsdale make an exit in January.

Ramsdale is a great keeper and arguably doesn’t deserve to be sitting on the bench and that’s not me saying that Raya does, because they’re both world class keepers, but Ramsdale is a big reason we did so well last season and a keeper like him is wasted on the bench. Personally, I think Wolves would be a perfect fit for him and if Arteta has no future plans for Ramsdale then he should allow him to go and get minutes at a team that does want him.

I won’t be disappointed if he stays, I think Ramsdale is a huge part of this squad and I’d love to see him stay, but I also don’t want to see him waste his career on the bench.

What’s your opinion on Ramsdale possibly going to Wolves Gooners?

Daisy Mae

