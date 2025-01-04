Wolves make a statement move after Arsenal adds Cunha to their shopping list

Arsenal has reportedly expressed interest in adding the in-form Matheus Cunha to their squad during this January transfer window.

The Gunners already boast some of the best players in England, but Mikel Arteta is eager to further strengthen his squad for the crucial second half of the season. While Gabriel Jesus has rediscovered his goalscoring touch, the team is currently without Bukayo Saka, which has heightened the need for attacking reinforcements.

Cunha, who has been in fantastic form for Wolves, has emerged as a potential target. Despite Wolves’ struggles with relegation during the first half of the season, the Brazilian forward has stood out as one of their best performers. His contributions have naturally attracted the attention of top clubs, including Arsenal.

However, Wolves are determined to retain their key player and are reportedly taking steps to prevent a January exit. According to The Daily Mail, the Midlands club has begun talks to extend Cunha’s contract. They are prepared to offer him an improved deal, which would also lengthen the expiry date on his current contract. This move is aimed at protecting Wolves’ interests and making it more difficult for a club like Arsenal to acquire Cunha during this window.

Arsenal’s interest in the forward is understandable, given the circumstances. However, Wolves’ reluctance to sell mid-season means that the Gunners may have to wait until the summer to pursue the Brazilian further. Selling a key player in January is a challenge for most clubs, and Wolves appear determined to retain their star man as they battle to secure their Premier League status.

For Arsenal, it may be wiser to remain patient and assess their options in the summer. Adding a quality player like Cunha would undoubtedly bolster their attacking options, but the timing of such a transfer could prove critical to its success.