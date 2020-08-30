Wolves pull out of the race for much improved Arsenal man

Wolves have ended their quest to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to Sky Sports.

The Englishman had been made available for transfer by the Gunners earlier in the summer as they looked to raise funds for other transfer targets.

Mikel Arteta has always wanted to keep hold of him and it seems the Spaniard will get his wish now.

Arteta has fielded him in important games and he has played well. His latest fine performance came in the Community Shield game against Liverpool.

He was so good in that game that he was given an England call-up after the match.

The report claims that his latest fine performances and his callup to the England national team has proven to Wolves that he is no longer available on the market.

They also believe that if Arsenal still wants to sell him, he will be more expensive to land now.

The report claims that they are still keen to negotiate with the Gunners, but they have now accepted defeat in their pursuit.

Maitland-Niles struggled to find a place in the Arsenal team when Arteta first became the club’s manager, but he eventually became a key member of the team and if he leaves the Emirates, it will be for a significant transfer fee.