Wolves set to beat Arsenal to Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal has benefited from having Brazilian players in their squad for much of the last few seasons and the Gunners would still sign more in the subsequent campaigns.

Mikel Arteta’s side has proven to be one of the best places for players in that country to land when they move to Europe.

Edu also plays a huge role in persuading them to come, but the Gunners will miss out on one.

For several seasons, they scouted Raphael Veiga from Palmeiras but failed to secure a deal to bring him to the Emirates.

The attacking midfielder could play in the Premier League next season, but it would not be for Arsenal, with Sport revealing Barcelona also likes him.

Team Talk claims he is now closest to moving to Wolves and the Premier League side is very close to sealing a deal for him to join them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Veiga was a very important transfer target for us, we could have worked harder on a deal to bring him to London.

We currently have one of the best midfields in the Premier League and do not need Veiga at the moment to make us any better.

