Wolves show interest in signing struggling Arsenal star in January

Aaron Ramsdale could be offered a way out of his Arsenal misery in January as he looks to save his spot for Euro 2024.

The goalie is one of the best in his position in the league, but he is now second choice at Arsenal, with David Raya the number one.

This hurts his chance of being on the plane with England to Germany next year and Ramsdale wants things to change.

His change could be outside Arsenal, as a report on Goal reveals Wolves have an interest in his signature.

The report claims Gary O’Neil’s side needs a new goalie and considers Ramsdale the perfect choice for that spot on their team.

They will look to exploit Ramsdale’s desperation to play often and make a move for him in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We all agree that Ramsdale is a good goalie, and it does not hurt to have two first-choice goalkeepers in the squad.

But Ramsdale will clearly not be happy if he keeps struggling to make an appearance and we expect to lose him eventually.

However, that cannot happen in January because we need him for the second half of the season.