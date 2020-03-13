Wolves star added to Mikel Arteta transfer wishlist

Arsenal reported being interested in signing Wolves ace Diogo Jota.

Wolves forward Diogo Jota has become the latest player to be added to Mikel Arteta’s transfer wishlist ahead of a busy summer at the Emirates.

The Portugal star has been one of the most important players at Wolves this season and his staring performance when he scored consecutive hattricks against Besiktas and Espanyol brought him to the attention of some of Europe’s big teams.

The Daily Mail claims that Arteta will be targeting wide players in the summer as he continues to rebuild his Arsenal side and Jota is one of the players he is targeting.

The 23 years old Portugal star has been in fine form for some time now and he has netted 15 times for the Molineux outfit.

Wolves face a tough task in keeping hold of their best players as they look set to end the season inside the top six.

They know that European clubs are circling around their stars and Jota isn’t the only Wolves player that has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Raul Jimenez has also been linked with a move to Arsenal with the Mexico star expected to be targeted if Arsenal fails to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new deal at the Emirates.